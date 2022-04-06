The creepy doctor is in!

Jim Carrey made a surprising cameo in The Weeknd’s latest music video, playing a sinister doctor and some sort of mysterious harbinger of death.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” actor, 60, appeared at the very end of the video for “Out of Time,” a track on The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, “Dawn FM.”

Most of the video shows a sweet love story unfolding between a man and a woman, played by The Weeknd and “Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung, in a hotel. They do karaoke, dance around the lobby together and laugh over dinner and drinks.

The music video begins with a sweet love story. The Weeknd/ Youtube

However, the video takes a sudden, ominous turn at the very end when blood starts flowing instead of champagne, and the narrative flashes to disturbing scenes in a hospital.

“Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time,” Carrey says in an eerily calm voiceover. “You’re almost there. But don’t panic: There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.”

The video switches to a first-person view from The Weeknd’s perspective as Carrey appears to examine him on an operating table, and holds up a mask that appears to be meant for The Weeknd to wear.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame,” Carrey narrates. “You may even forget your own name. But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s thirty minutes of easy listening on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

The Weeknd, 32, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, had previously teased Carrey’s involvement in “Dawn FM” in a trailer for the album in January.

The Canadian singer thanked the "Truman Show" star in a tweet after the “Out of Time” music video dropped, calling it a “dream collab.”

“It was magic for me too, my friend,” Carrey responded on Twitter. “Collabra-cadabra!”

This may have been one of Carrey’s last on-screen appearances; the “Dumb & Dumber” star announced recently that he is most likely retiring from acting.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Access Hollywood recently. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

