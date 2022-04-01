Jim Carrey 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting: 'I've done enough'

Is this month's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" the last time we're going to see Jim Carrey on the big screen?

The comic star of "Dumb and Dumber" and "The Truman Show" told Kit Hoover in an interview on "Access Hollywood" Thursday that an acting career that began with his first television appearance in 1981 may be at an end.

“Well, I’m retiring," he said. "Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

TODAY has reached out to Carrey's rep for further comment.

The 60-year-old reprises his role as the mustachioed mad scientist Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which comes out on April 8, but that potentially could be it for a while or even permanently.

Jim Carrey reprises his role of mad scientist Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" this month. PARAMOUNT PICTURES

The "Ace Ventura" star has pursued other interests outside acting in recent years, becoming a dedicated painter and sculptor whose work has been exhibited in multiple galleries.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough," he said. "I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

He previously has taken lengthy breaks between major roles over the past decade. Carrey's appearance in the first "Sonic the Hedgehog" film in 2020 was his first role in four years after appearances in the independent films "The Bad Batch" and "Dark Crimes" in 2016. His last major film role before the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies, which are based on the popular video game, was the sequel "Dumb and Dumber To" in 2014.

Carrey also popped up on "Saturday Night Live" in 2020 to play President Joe Biden and appeared on the Showtime series "Kidding" from 2018-20.

One figure who may be able to to pull him back on the screen in the future is country music legend Dolly Parton, who told Hoover she would want Carrey to play her former duet partner Porter Wagoner in a biopic of her life.

"Well, I would always speak to Dolly," Carrey said. "Dolly is just to me an otherworldly talent that is just bigger than you can imagine."