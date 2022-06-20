Jennifer Nettles shared an honorary post on Father's Day to pay tribute to her dad, but this post had extra significance over all the ones that came before. In it, the country star shared that her father, Beamon Nettles, died on May 14, 2022. He was 69-years-old, according to an obituary for him.

"I’m often private about certain sacred pieces of my life and I share them as, and if, I am ready," she wrote in the caption paired with a video on Instagram. "My daddy, Beamon Nettles, died last month on May 14th. He was a precious, quiet soul who made his way gently in the world. And it is so strange and unreal that he is not here."

In the video, the 47-year-old singer accompanied herself on the guitar, performing a heartbreaking song she also performed at his funeral.

"This song was his favorite song," she said in the caption. "I have a vivid memory of him playing it on 45, singing along as I fell asleep at my grandmother’s ('Boo-ma') house. 'The Way I Am' by Merle Haggard."

She continued, "Happy Father’s Day Daddy. You are loved and missed."

Nettles signed her post with well-wishes to all the dads and children out there celebrating Father's Day this year.

"Hold your Loves close," she said. "I hope everyone had a beautiful day. And thank you to all the fathers out there."