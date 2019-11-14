Jennifer Nettles wears a strongly worded message to the CMA Awards

Country star Jennifer Nettles showed up to the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night with a strongly worded message for the industry.

The Sugarland singer looked stunning in a Christian Siriano-designed white pantsuit paired with a long hot pink train. On the back of a train is a hand-painted portrait of a woman with the Venus symbol. The painting was reportedly painted by artist Alice Mizrachi.

However, it was the message that was graffitied onto the look that is what really had people talking.

“Play our f--- records” one side of the train said, while the other side added, “Please and thank you.” The back of the jacket also called for “Equal Play."

Nettles' message comes as the conversation around country radio stations not giving equal airtime to female musicians comes to a head.

Last year, the percentage of purely female country songs charted by Country Aircheck dropped to 10.4 percent. That number was even less than 13 percent that was recorded back in 2016.

Many fans took to social media to praise the 45-year-old musician for taking to the red carpet with such an important message:

ok I’m officially a Jennifer Nettles stan pic.twitter.com/2liJ1V22WQ — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) November 13, 2019