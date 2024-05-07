As Eurovision fans know, anything can happen at the annual Eurovision Song Contest — as demonstrated by Catherine, Princess of Wales, kicking off the 2023 finals by surprising fans with her piano skills.

The annual songwriting competition is organized by the European Broadcasting Union and showcases often boundary-breaking artists and musicians from around the world who represent their countries by performing original songs on a global stage.

Past Eurovision winners include ABBA and Celine Dion, both of whom scored international success after their triumphs. In 2021, the crown went to Italian glam rock band Måneskin, who later that year scored a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song “Beggin.’”

The Eurovision Song Contest, which has been televised since its 1956 debut, takes place this year in Malmö, Sweden.

While the United States doesn’t participate in Eurovision, American fans can tune into the excitement from home.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock. (Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.)

Read on to learn more about the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and how U.S. fans can watch it.

What is Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international songwriting competition organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union and broadcast live on television.

The contest showcases artists and performers from around the world who represent their countries by performing original songs during global performances watched by more than 160 million viewers, according to Peacock.

This year, 37 different countries from Europe and beyond will be competing, according to the official Eurovision website.

The contest is organized into two semi-finals, during which the initial 37 acts will be narrowed down to 26. That's followed by a grand final, after which the winner of Eurovision 2024 will be selected.

How is the winner decided?

The winner of Eurovision is decided by two forms of voting: a jury of five music industry experts from each country, and live votes cast by viewers, who can vote by telephone, SMS, or via the official Eurovision app, contest organizers explain.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden from Tuesday, May 7, 2024 to Saturday May 11, 2024.

How to watch the Eurovision semifinals

All three Eurovision 2024 shows will stream live on Peacock.

The first semi-final will air on Tuesday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

The second semi-final will air on Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Eurovision final

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest's grand finale will air at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11.