Catherine, Princess of Wales and future queen consort, showed that she knows how to hit all the right notes.

The former Kate Middleton played the piano during the opening of the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13.

She appeared in a prerecorded cameo during the introduction that featured a performance of last year’s winning song, “Stefania,” by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Sitting in a blue one-shouldered gown flowing at her feet, the princess is initially seen laughing before she played King Charles’ Steinway piano for about 10 seconds before the video drew to a close. The clip was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, according to Vogue.

“A #Eurovision surprise A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry,” captioned the Twitter account for the princess and Prince William.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international competition popular in Europe. Past winners include ABBA and Celine Dion, whose respective careers were launched, in part, by winning the contest.

This isn't the first time Kate has played the piano in public, either. Just before Christmas in 2021, she teamed up with Scottish singer Tom Walker on his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here" during the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” ITV special.

“Without doubt, it was a once in a lifetime experience,” Walker later told ITV about the performance. “I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it.”