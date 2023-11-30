‘Christmas at Graceland’: See John Legend, Post Malone and other stars perform festive tunes

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Music's biggest names came together to celebrate the holiday spirit and the legacy of Elvis Presley for NBC's "Christmas at Graceland" special.

With the holiday season in full swing, musicians like John Legend, Post Malone, Lana Del Rey and more gathered at Presley's iconic Memphis, Tennessee, estate to perform tributes to the King of Rock 'n' Roll, along with holiday classics at the first televised concert at Graceland.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from Elvis Presley's estate. Katherine Bomboy / NBC

Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough executive produced the special and made several appearances throughout the show, filmed in different locations throughout Graceland.

The special, which aired after the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29, featured performances from Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown.

The full special is available to stream on Peacock starting Nov. 30, and see clips of some of the performances below.

