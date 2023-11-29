‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ live updates: Countdown to the Christmas tree lighting!

It's time to kick off the holiday season with the annual lighting of New York’s very own Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!

A tradition that began in 1933, the lighting of this giant Christmas tree draws thousands of people to Rockefeller Plaza. This year's tree, an 80-foot-tall Norway spruce, hails from Vestal, New York and was transported almost 200 miles to midtown Manhattan.

Regardless of the temperatures, a star-studded lineup of musical guests like Cher and Barry Manilow will warm up the crowd.

With two Christmas albums under her belt (2013’s “Wrapped in Red” and 2021’s “When Christmas Comes Around...”) and a daytime talk show that just moved to 30 Rock, Kelly Clarkson is the perfect host to usher in the holiday season.

"I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!” Clarkson said in a statement released October 26.

She first performed at "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" 20 years ago, singing "O Holy Night" in 2003.

In addition to Clarkson, there will be performances by Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Toward the conclusion of the evening, the tree, decorated with 50,000 multicolored lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star, will light up Rockefeller Plaza.

Whether you joined the intrepid onlookers to see the event live or you're cozy in front of the television, keep your eyes here for fun facts, performance updates and feedback from the crowd.

The “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree lighting ceremony will air on both NBC and Peacock Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. E.T./P.T. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)