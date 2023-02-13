Chris Stapleton reacts to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tearing up during national anthem

There were few dry eyes in State Farm Stadium at the Super Bowl LVII while Chris Stapleton gave an emotional rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The country singer opened up the championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who took home the win on Sunday, Feb. 12, with the national anthem, prompting a lot of tears on the field.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was seen nearly weeping—as was Philadelphia lineman Jason Kelce—as Stapleton beautifully sang and played the guitar.

When asked about the viral moment with Sirianni, Stapleton told Entertainment Tonight that he hadn't seen it yet, and doesn't know if he can take watching it.

“I don’t know if I can watch it, man,” he told the outlet. “I try not to watch myself back too much.”

In a press conference after the game, the Eagles coach spoke about the touching moment, saying that he'd "dreamed" of being at the Super Bowl since he was 2.

“It’s just emotional because there’s a lot of work, not just by myself, but a lot of people. Starting with my wife and my kids, my brothers, my dad and just so many people... It’s just emotional in that moment knowing where we were,” he said.

Reacting online, one Twitter user wrote, “Chris Stapleton just made an NFL head coach cry on national television with his sweet sweet rendition of the National Anthem.”

Others struggled to hold back tears, as well, with New York radio host Chris McMonigle tweeting, "Chris Stapleton made me cry!"

"Ok why did I cry during Chris Stapleton?" tweeted Joanne O'Riordan.

Former “Bachelor” cast member Joe Amabile wrote, “Chris Stapleton is making the entire stadium cry.”

Stapleton wasn't the only one to bring down the house before the Super Bowl, though. Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds sang "America the Beautiful," while "Abbott Elementary" actor Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

To no one's surprise, Rihanna performed a powerful, height-defying halftime show. However, the "Rude Boy" singer did reveal one shocking piece of information: she's pregnant with her second child!

Showing off what appeared to be a baby bump in her all-red ensemble, Rihanna rubbed her belly several times throughout the performance, sparking online chatter.

Following the show, Rihanna's reps confirmed to NBC News that the singer was pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky.