Chaka Khan tells all, from Rock & Roll honor to protecting her mental health

How did you first get the name Chaka Khan?

It's not a stage name. It's my spiritual African name. The whole name is much longer and it's Yoruba. I was interested in the Yoruba way of life, which is a very healthy and spiritual way of life. Most of my names are named after Orisha, spirits that I would strive to become like, and each have a meaning. Chaka is warrioress. That's feminine for T'Chaka, which is the male warrior. I married a guy named Hassan Khan and the two names just work really well together. They sound a lot better than Yvette Marie Stephens.

You’re getting this Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor. You have 50 years in the business. How would you describe Chaka Khan’s legacy?

Long as hell.

Never ending.

It’s like every time I think, "Yeah, OK, now I can chill." It’s not happening. God put me here to do this.

Have you considered retirement?

Absolutely. Yeah, but it doesn’t work.

It’s really amazing. It’s really a major gift that God gave me and it’s so much more than just music in it, you know. It’s a big deal.

You've collaborated with some big names. Is there a collaboration that's your favorite?

Prince. Miles Davis. I mean, I like everybody for different reasons. But I think that the people that were closest to it became close to my heart as well.

Can you tell me about working with Prince and Miles Davis?

We did a song together called "Sticky Wicked" on one of my CDs (C.K.) and it's (with) Prince. It's his song. He wrote it for me and I performed it and then Myles also performed on the track. That was iconic for me — as iconic as you can pretty much get with three different generations of music. The experience of making it was just like it sounded: Fun! We were having fun. We really were.

How did you end up with Prince's song "I Feel for You?"

Prince wrote it up and it was on his first album, a CD, whatever. And I liked it so I covered it. We weren't good friends then yet, but we became good friends. He gave me his blessing to cover his song.