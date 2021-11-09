Britney Spears says she’s praying ahead of this week’s conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears says she's praying for a positive outcome at her upcoming conservatorship hearing on Friday.

The 39-year-old pop star shared her excited feelings in a candid Instagram post on Monday. "This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!" she wrote next to the image of a painting of a woman by artist Hans Zatzka.

The "Toxic" singer continued, "I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Spears has in recent months opened up on Instagram about her angry feelings regarding her family, including her father, James “Jamie” Spears, who in September was suspended from the controversial conservatorship that's given him control over his superstar daughter's financial, medical and personal decisions for the past 13 years.

Just last month, Britney Spears lashed out at her family in an Instagram post that accused them of "hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!"

"I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4” and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???" she wrote.

Also in October, Spears posted a message on Instagram that some fans believed contained a not-so-subtle dig about an upcoming memoir written by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!" Britney Spears wrote. “Option #1 … ‘S---, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!’ What do you guys think ????"

The original title of Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir was "I Must Confess," a line from the chorus of Britney Spears’ 1998 debut single, "…Baby One More Time." It has since been retitled "Things I Should Have Said."

Though Britney Spears is anticipating the possible end to her 13-year conservatorship, she's also expressed concerns about what her life will be like after the conservatorship ends.

In an Instagram post last month, the Grammy winner wrote, "I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in ... and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake."

"For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end ... and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me," she added.

In that post, too, Spears referenced her anger toward family members for keeping her in the conservatorship for so long.

"Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview," she wrote.