Britney Spears details ‘amazing weekend’ after being freed from conservatorship

Britney Spears is loving the #FreeBritney life.

The 39-year-old pop star posted a jubilant message on Instagram that detailed her first few days of freedom after being released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time ☁️ !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne 🥂 at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!" the singer gushed next to an image of a fork piercing a tube of lipstick created by photographer and makeup artist Vlada Haggerty.

"I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!" she added.

Britney Spears celebrated her first weekend of freedom after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge dissolved her 13-year conservatorship on Friday. David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Spears went on to thank her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for helping to end her conservatorship. Rosengart, she wrote, "has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!"

She also mentioned how touched she was that her fans have been celebrating her freedom right along with her. "What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you 🌹 !!!!⁣" she wrote.

In a legal hearing on Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny dissolved Spears' conservatorship, which was put into place after Spears suffered a public mental breakdown in 2008. The termination came almost two months after Penny ruled to suspend Spears father, James "Jamie" Spears, as his daughter’s conservator, calling the situation "toxic."

In early September, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the controversial conservatorship after intense media scrutiny highlighted the harrowing conditions under which his superstar daughter had been living, and after the singer filed a request in March asking for him to resign as conservator and be replaced with a professional conservator.

Britney Spears gave an emotional testimony in June 2021 detailing the intense level of control her father and others had over all her personal, financial and medical decisions.

"I’ve been in shock," she said. “I am traumatized, You know, fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth. OK. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day and the reason I’m telling you this is because I don’t know how the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing."

During another hearing the following month, Spears broke down in tears and revealed she was "extremely scared" of her father.

After her legal victory on Friday, the "Toxic" singer shared a video to Instagram showing her supporters celebrating outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy," she wrote. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney."

