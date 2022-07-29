The best lyrics from Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' to use as Instagram captions

Beyoncé's seventh studio album dropped on July 29. The theme uniting the 16 songs of "Renaissance" are, to varying degrees, self-love and celebrating yourself — or as Bey would put it, being "cozy" with yourself.
Think back to the lyrics from the first single off the album, "Break My Soul." The ethos of that song, essentially, is to free yourself. She's singing about quitting your job — but the sentiment can be applied to anything holding you back.
"And I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five," Beyoncé sings, inspiring actual people to leave their jobs.
This ethos is reflected in the actual rhythm of the album, which is full of dance songs; not a ballad in sight. These are songs to dance to in a crowded room or by yourself when you need a pick-me-up. Songs to remind yourself that you're alive. Unapologetically erotic, the lyrics of "Renaissance" are grounded in the pleasures of the body — and the rhythms are concerned with eliciting those pleasures through dance.
In an open letter to fans released the day before "Renaissance" dropped, Beyoncé stated how she hoped the album landed among listeners.
“I hope you find joy in this music,” she told them. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”
The theme is joy. Pleasure. Loving yourself and loving others. And if you feel inclined to share a bit of your "Renaissance"-inspired good vibes with others, here are lyrics from "Renaissance" to use as Instagram captions — but they work as positive affirmations, too.
The best lyrics from 'Renaissance' to use as Instagram captions
- "It's not the diamonds / it's not the pearls / I'm that girl" (I'm That Girl"
- "Comfortable in my skin / cozy with who I am" ("Cozy")
- "I’ll always be your secret weapon in your arsenal" (Plastic off the Sofa")
- "It should cost a billion to look this good" ("Pure/Honey")
- "I'm the bar" ("Alien Superstar")
- "I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl" ("Alien Superstar")
- "I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down" ("Summer Renaissance")
- "Only a real one could tame me" ("Heated")
- "I’m warning everybody, soon as I get in this party, I’m gon’ let go of this body" ("Church Girl")
- "I can be the one that takes you there" ("Virgo's Groove")
- "I feel like fallin' in love" ("Cuff It")
- "You won't break my soul" ("Break My Soul")
- "Release ya anger, release ya mind" ("Break My Soul")
- "I’ma make you go weak for me / Make you wait a whole week for me" ("America Has a Problem")
- "This is why I live, sweet moments like this" ("Move")
- "Move out the way, I’m with my girls and we all need space" ("Move")
- "Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?" ("Pure/Honey")
- "She’s a god / she’s a hero /She survived / all she been through / Confident / damn, she lethal ("Cozy")
- "You can't get no higher than this" ("America Has a Problem")