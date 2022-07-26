'Renaissance' tracklist: See all 16 songs on Beyoncé's new album

Beyoncé’s new album "Renaissance" is almost here.

"Renaissance" marks Beyoncé's seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years. Since announcing the album on June 16, Beyoncé has already broken the internet twice: When she dropped the single "Break My Soul" on June 20 (and the acapella version), and when she revealed the album cover art.

It seems like the internet is bracing for her to break it again, especially since Beyoncé announced the names for all 16 songs on “Renaissance” on her Instagram story.

After the tracklist was released on July 20, Issa Rae posted her reaction on Instagram. "All I saw was number one, 'I'm that girl,' and I'm like correct! Already starting off right. Can't wait for the rest of it. it's already correct. I love it, I love her, we all do," Rae said. "Thank you for blessing us."

"Renaissance Act 1" has 16 songs. Find the names below — including one that seems to be a reference to Beyoncé's sun sign, Virgo.

See the complete tracklist for 'Renaissance'