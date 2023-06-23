Bebe Rexha shares new photo of ‘black and blue’ eye 5 days after being hit by phone mid-concert

Singer Bebe Rexha says an eye injury sustained from a phone thrown at her face during her concert is on the mend.

"My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!" she tweeted June 23 with a new photo of her injury, several days after it occurred.

The "I'm Good" singer was on stage performing at her concert on June 18 when Nicolas Malvagna, 27, allegedly hurled his cell phone at her. She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and resumed her tour on June 20.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter by Alex Chavez shows the 33-year-old singer grabbing her face upon impact and slowly crouching down to the ground.

In her first show after the incident, she joked about it. The moment was posted to Twitter by @_belindanicole Tuesday.

“We’re almost there, we’re almost towards the end,” she said. “No phones in the face (this time), thank God.”

A criminal complaint was filed against Malvagna, according to NBC News, and he was arraigned in New York City on June 19.

Malvagna pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. A temporary protection order requires him to stay away from Rexha until his next court date on July 31, at the earliest.

"As a fan, Mr. Malvagna’s sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa," his attorney, Todd Spodek, said in a statement to NBC News.

The phone assault ended up being the first of two instances this week in which audience members attacked performers mid-concert. A fan at singer Ava Max's concert on Tuesday slapped her across the face before a security guard dragged him off the stage.