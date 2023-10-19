Bad Bunny is going on tour: Dates and how to get tickets to ‘Most Wanted Tour’

Bad Bunny will be America's most wanted next year.

The three-time Grammy winner announced his "Most Wanted Tour" Oct. 19 by posting a tease video to Instagram and dates to the tour's website.

He also shared a tour poster to his Instagram stories.

The tour kicks off in February and has 47 shows across 31 cities in North America. He's expected to perform songs from his latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

In the tease video, the "Un Verano Sin Ti" singer is riding a horse while wearing a ski mask. He then dismounts the horse, walking up to a wall of wanted signs of himself. He tears off one of them, removes his mask, crumples up the paper and tosses it aside.

The tour poster notes, “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come.”

Tickets are not available for purchase yet, but fans have through Sunday, Oct. 22, to register for access to ticket sales.

Here's everything to know about the tour and how to get tickets.

Bad Bunny's tour announcement was posted to his Instagram stories. @badbunnypr via Instagram

When is Bad Bunny going on tour?

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) announced Oct. 19 that he is going on tour starting Feb. 21, 2024, in Salt Lake City. The tour is scheduled to end May 26 in Miami.

How to get tickets to Bad Bunny's concert

Registration to receive an access code to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Oct. 25, is now open on Ticketmaster. Registration closes Sunday, Oct. 22, a minute before midnight PT.

"Registration does not guarantee access to the sale," Ticketmaster notes. "We expect there to be more demand than there are tickets available."

What are Bad Bunny's tour dates?