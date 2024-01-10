AJ McLean and Joey Fatone are going on tour, and yes, they will be singing their groups’ songs

Everybody, this news is tearin’ up our hearts.

AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone from ‘N Sync announced on Jan. 9 — which also happens to be McLean’s birthday — that they are heading on tour together. The two boy banders are teaming up for “A Legendary Night” where they will each perform their respective group’s greatest hits for fans in the U.S. to enjoy.

The singers will be joined by a seven-piece live band for an unforgettable and nostalgic eight-city tour. "Joey Fatone & AJ McLean: A Legendary Night" will kick off in Temecula, California, on Mar. 15 and wrap Mar. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“This is going to be fun!!!! @aj_mclean my dude ….here we go!!!!!” Fatone wrote on his Instagram announcing the news, with McLean adding on his profile, “Get ready for a ‘legendary’ show — can’t wait to see you all there!”

Once pinned against each other during their early and height of their careers, BSB and 'N Sync members have reunited and worked together over the last decades.

Backstreet Boys have continuously released albums and toured, even celebrating their 30th anniversary last year. However, ‘N Sync went on hiatus and released their last song together in 2002.

Last year, the five ‘N Sync members reunited and released their first song in over 20 years, “Better Place,” for the animated movie “Trolls World Tour.”

Fatone told TODAY.com in October that after ‘N Sync’s reunion in 2023, many fellow boy banders reached out to congratulate him and collab.

“They’re all supportive. I had a conversation with Nick Carter (from the Backstreet Boys), actually had a conversation with Nick Lachey (from 98 Degrees),” Fatone said. “Every guy from every group was literally like, ‘Dude!’ They’re so happy, they’re so proud. They’re like, ‘Get the heck out there and do it. We’ve been doing it, and I know that you guys have not. It’s only been a matter of time.’”

And that time has come for Fatone and McLean fans. Find out more about "A Legendary Night" tour and how to get tickets.

'A Legendary Night' tour dates

Mar. 15 — Temecula, California — Pechanga Theatre

Mar. 16 — Rancho Mirage, California — The Show at Agua Caliente

Mar. 21 — Wallingford, Connecticut — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mar. 22 — Boston, Massachusetts — Citizens House of Blues

Mar. 23 — Newark, New Jersey — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Mar. 28 — Fort Lauderdale, Florida — AuRene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perorming Arts

Mar. 29 — Orlando, Florida — Hard Rock Live

Mar. 30 — Jacksonville, Florida — Florida Theatre

How to get tickets to AJ McLean and Joey Fatone's 'A Legendary Night' tour

Ticket and VIP packages will be available starting Jan. 10. Fans can visit this link for more information.

Hopeful attendees can also get tickets through the artist presale, which takes place Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Jan. 11 until 10 p.m. local time.

The presale password is: JOEYNAJ

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.