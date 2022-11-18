Adele reveals she’s been having ‘emotional’ jitters before Las Vegas residency

Adele is feeling the pressure.

One day before the opening night of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, Adele told her fans that she was "excited," but also "incredibly nervous" about what's to come.

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this," she posted on Instagram Thursday, Nov. 17. "I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited."

"I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?" she continued.

Adele noted that she always gets "scared" before her shows. But she takes it as a "good sign" because it means that she cares about her job and wants to put on a good performance for everyone in the audience.

However, she came up with a few more reasons as to why she's especially jittery about this performance.

"Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its (sic) because I love the show I don’t know," she said. "But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x."

Alongside her caption, she shared a photo of herself at the theater with two baby pictures behind her on the screen, which are likely of Adele herself.

Although she looked like she was having fun in the picture, the singer has previously told fans that she encountered a few problems with her Las Vegas residency, titled “Weekends with Adele."

In January, she announced that she was postponing her LV shows, which were supposed to start on Jan. 21 and run through April 16, because she was having some behind-the-scenes problems with production.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," Adele tearfully told her fans on Instagram at the time. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she added.

After postponing all 24 of her shows, Adele announced the rescheduled dates of “Weekends with Adele" on Twitter and on her website, and fans noticed that she added eight new dates to the tour.