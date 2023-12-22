Nearly 40 years ago, "The Color Purple" made its debut on the big screen, and Whoopi Goldberg made her film debut as Celie. Now, the Alice Walker novel is getting the big screen treatment again.

As the 2024 movie's star-studded cast continues their press tour, some fans are wondering if the original cast will return.

Oprah Winfrey, who earned her first and only Oscar nomination for her work as Sofia, is an executive producer for the new movie, and has made headlines for her red carpet outfits and casting announcements. Goldberg's role in the new version, if any, hasn't been as visible.

Here's what she said so far.

What is Whoopi Goldberg's history with 'The Color Purple'?

Whoopi Goldberg was a comedian before making her film debut in "The Color Purple." She played Celie, the main character, who overcomes a host of unthinkable trials as a Black woman in the Jim Crow South.

In a 2014 with OWN, Goldberg recalled how a "bold" letter to "Color Purple" author Alice Walker helped her land the part. In it, Goldberg wrote that if the book was ever adapted, she volunteered to play the "dirt on the floor."

Thinking nothing of it, the theater actor “went on her way” until she received a purple envelope in the mail.

“There was a letter waiting for me at my mother’s house, a purple envelope,” said Goldberg. “And when I looked at it, it said it was from Alice Walker, and what she wrote was, ‘I already know you. I’ve seen all of your shows and I’ve already sent your stuff to them.”

Directed by Stephen Spielberg, the movie landed 11 Academy nominations, but no wins. Goldberg eventually won best supporting actress for "Ghost."

What has Whoopi Goldberg said about the new movie?

When the cast and director of the new "Color Purple" appeared on "The View," which Goldberg co-hosts, they gave the OG star her flowers.

Director Blitz Bazawule said, “We owe you.” Then, he and Fantasia Barrino (Celie), Danielle Brooks (Sofia) and Taraji P. Henson (Shug Avery) gave Goldberg a standing ovation. The audience rose from their seats, too.

Whoopi and her successor Fantasia Barrino also linked hands while discussing the role.

“I would say thank you, Ms. Whoopi Goldberg, for not being afraid to play Celie. For being honest. Thank you for paving the way for girls like myself,” Barrino said.

So, is she in the new 'Color Purple’?

A cameo seems likely. Goldberg's IMDb page has her listed as "midwife," but clarifies that the role is not officially credited. The movie comes out on Dec. 25, 2023, and so will more details about her role.