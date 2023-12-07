Oprah's sleek new look stuns at 'The Color Purple' premiere. See photos of the stars

The stars stepped out for the world premiere of "The Color Purple."

The Los Angeles event, complete with a purple carpet, took place Dec. 6 and featured executive producer Oprah Winfrey, cast members Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and more. Plus, other notable celebrities, such as Quinta Brunson, Steven Spielberg and Tyler Perry were in attendance.

The film is a musical adaptation of the Broadway play, which ran in 2005 and 2015. These installments and the original 1985 movie, starring Winfrey and directed by Spielberg, all stem from Alice Walker’s 1982 book, "The Color Purple." The story is set in the south in the 1900s and follows four women who survive domestic and sexual violence thanks to one another’s support.

“I think women in particular will be healed from this movie and its portrayal of sisterhood,” Winfrey told Essence in an interview published Oct. 17.

The sisterhood was on full display Wednesday night at the premiere. Here's some of those who attended.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey stunned in a purple gown that complimented her slender frame. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The mogul wore a chic, floor-length purple gown that complimented her slim frame, prompting fans to celebrate her trim figure online.

"Oprah is SNATCHED! Wow," one person tweeted.

When asked on the carpet about what she did to get results, she told Entertainment Tonight, "It’s not one thing, it’s everything."

Winfrey said she goes to great lengths to maintain her current size, adding, “I intend to keep it that way.”

“I was on that treadmill today,” she said of her fitness routine.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks looked incredible! Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks stars as Sofia, the role Winfrey portrayed in the 1985 film, and stunned in an intricate purple gown featuring a head covering that attached to the bottom half of her dress.

Ciara

Ciara at the premiere with baby No. 4! Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Ciara, who is pregnant with her fourth child, stars as the older Nettie and wore a white, floor-length cape over a white shirt and matching pants. Her shirt was open over her baby bump, revealing a nude top sprinkled with gold glitter.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey in her cranberry premiere look. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Bailey stars the young Nettie and turned heads in a deep red, sleeveless, ruffled dress.

Fantasia

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor was all smiles on the purple carpet. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Fantasia stars as Celie and wowed in a polka dot skirt suit.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo's look featured some pointed-toe boot heels. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Colman Domingo plays Celie's husband Mister and stepped out in a deep purple suit accompanied with what appeared to be a gold broach.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson is a vision of beauty on the purple carpet. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson portrays Shug Avery and wore a black and white, elegant ensemble.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. dazzled in shades of purple. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

H.E.R., who plays Squeak, wore an off-the-shoulder dress that seemed to oscillate between shades of purple.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg directed the 1985 film that Oprah Winfrey starred in. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Spielberg wore a purple tie paired with a plaid jacket and maroon pants.

Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams on the carpet. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Nafessa Williams, who starred in CW series "Black Lightning," wore a white gown that split and became purple as it reached the floor.

Tyler Perry

Superstars Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry posing for pictures. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Tyler Perry wore a dark purple suit with a purple shirt underneath that was the same shade as his pal Winfrey's dress.

Deon Cole

Deon Cole in Gucci for "The Color Purple" premiere. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Comedian Deon Cole wore a gray Gucci suit with a purple handkerchief tucked in the pocket.

Storm Reid

Storm Reid makes a splash on the purple carpet. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"Euphoria" star Storm Reid donned a waterfall of waves as her hairstyle and a festive black dress as her outfit.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts shimmers on the purple carpet. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP - Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts sparkled in a purple jumpsuit and matching shrug.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson was one of many stars on the carpet. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

"Abbott Elementary" star, creator and executive producer, Quinta Brunson, wore a deep cranberry dress with silver heels.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey is sister to one of "The Color Purple" leads, Halle Bailey. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Chloe Bailey wore her hair pulled back, which helped make her nude and black dress stand out. Her stunning outfit was paired with a red lip and black pumps.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o on the purple carpet. Chris Pizzello / AP

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o wore a see-through, black dress with a collar.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys also attended the premiere. Chris Pizzello / AP

Alicia Keys also made an appearance, sporting oversized twists as her hairstyle and a multi-colored purple outfit.

Other attendees include TV personality Paula Abdul, couple Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, LisaRaye McCoy, David Oyelowo, gospel singers Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell and more.