Watch Tom Brady and Denzel Washington re-create a famous 'Remember the Titans' scene

Name a more iconic duo than Coach Boone and Petey from "Remember the Titans."

How about Denzel Washington and Tom Brady?

The Oscar winner and retired NFL legend had some fun re-creating a famous scene from Washington's iconic football movie as part of the latest episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast.

Brady tweeted a video of the two doing a table read of a scene featuring Washington as real-life legendary high school football coach Herman Boone and Brady as one of his players, Petey Jones, played by Donald Faison in the 2000 hit movie.

Boone introduces the happy-go-lucky Jones to his no-nonsense style when Boone first meets his players in the school gymnasium ahead of his first season as coach. In the movie, Boone asks Jones why he's smiling, and he answers because he loves football and "football is fun."

Brady, 46, and Washington, 68, re-create the scene that follows.

"Remember the Titans," from left: Donald Faison, Denzel Washington, 2000. Buena Vista Pictures

"You think football is fun?" Washington says.

"Uh, yes. No, sir," Brady stammers. "It was fun."

"Not any more, is it?" Washington answers. "Make up your mind since you're thinking. Go on, think. Is it fun?"

"No, no," Brady mumbles.

Washington then hilariously substitutes his own name for Boone's in his updated table read.

"No? Absolutely not? Alright, zero fun. Listen up, I'm Coach Washington. We're about to have some fun."

Fans enjoyed the moment between the acting and football greats.

"OMG!!! Legends!" one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Wow my 2 biggest idols together," another wrote.

"Remember the Titans" is considered one of the best football movies of all time. Everett Collection

The classic sports movie depicts the struggles and eventual triumph of a Virginia high school football team coached by Boone in 1971 that integrated Black and white players for the first time. The team goes on to an undefeated season while battling racial prejudice, biased officials and a meddling school board.

Faison's character supplies some comic relief in the movie while also portraying a player struggling with his confidence after being berated by Boone for mistakes on the field.