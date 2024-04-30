Sandra Oh reenacts funny ‘Princess Diaries’ scene for Anne Hathaway

Sandra Oh reenacted her most famous scene from "The Princess Diaries” in honor of Anne Hathaway's April 30 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The "Killing Eve" star revived her character, Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta, to introduce Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis alongside Julie Andrews' Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the 2001 movie.

In a clip posted on the talk show's Instagram account, Oh answers a phone, just as she did in "The Princess Diaries," and recites the same lines from the film.

"Gupta. Mmhm. Mmhm. Mmhm," Oh says before hanging up to announce, "The queen is coming."

The sliding doors on Kelly Clarkson's set then open to reveal a smiling Hathaway dressed in a bright yellow suit.

Fans of the "Princess Diaries" franchise — which includes the 2004 sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," also starring Hathaway and Andrews — loved Oh and Hathaway's nostalgic moment.

"I KNEW THE SECOND SHE ANSWERED THAT PHONE! I said 'Gupta' so quick," one wrote in the comments.

"Not me saying GUPTA IN SYNC with the video," joked another.

"Well this just made my entire life," added a third.

Oh and Hathaway's "Princess Diaries" moment comes just days after the "Idea of You" star gave fans a hopeful update regarding the possibility of "The Princess Diaries 3."

"We're in a good place. That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place," the 41-year-old Oscar winner told V magazine.

Hathaway previously revealed that a script existed for a third installment during a January 2019 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

"There is a script. I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just, we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” she said. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

Oh, who did not appear in the 2004 sequel, said she would be on board to reprise her role of Vice Principal Gupta while speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year.

“I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world," said the actor.

When EW asked Oh if she knew why her "the queen is coming" scene had such an enduring impact on fans — even inspiring wacky parodies on social media — the former "Grey's Anatomy" star replied, "I have no idea!"

“I remember it was like 2015, I was walking down the street in Chicago, and there (was) a young person, who at that point in 2015, was not my usual demographic, which was like a college-aged, straight white guy. He passed me and then he ran back up to me and did the line: ‘Uh huh. Uh huh. Uh huh. The Queen is coming,'" she recalled.

She laughed and continued, “I was like, ‘Who is this 20-year-old frat boy?’ He was coming up to me doing that line."