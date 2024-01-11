Is Saltburn a real place? What to know about where the movie was filmed

With its Baroque facade, opulent interior, shadowy rooms and infamous tub, the British manor in "Saltburn" is a character unto itself.

If you're having idle daydreams about sashaying around Saltburn to "Murder on the Dancefloor," you'll be happy to learn that the mansion in the film is a real place.

The country house where the dark and twisty Prime Video movie was filmed is an actual home in Northamptonshire, England.

Here's what to know about the famous estate.

How much of the fictional "Saltburn" manor is real?

The movie was filmed at Drayton House, a 127-room Baroque English home in Lowick in Northamptonshire, according to an interview director Emerald Fennel gave to Architectural Digest.

The Drayton House used as the setting of "Saltburn" is real, and it's spectacular. Saltburn Film

The feeling of the home's long history in the film is real because the first incarnation of what is now Drayton House was built around 1300, according to Architectural Digest.

"This hadn’t been photographed even, let alone put on film," director Emerald Fennell told Architectural Digest. "We always wanted the exact sense that it is a real place.”

Just being inside the home had an effect on the cast. Rosamund Pike, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Elspeth Catton, fully immersed herself in the surroundings.

"I actually lived in the house, so I kind of fell deeply into character," Pike said on TODAY on Dec. 11. "Did nothing, apart from act, the entire time. I realized after four weeks that I hadn't actually stepped foot in the real world."

The Baroque exterior was added in the 1700s, but not everything seen in the film is exactly the same in real life. The film's art department created some of the artwork and sculptures, including portraits of the fictional Catton family. The bathtub used in a scene to illustrate the obsession of Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) with Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) was also constructed for the film, according to Architectural Digest.

The maze that plays a pivotal role in a devastating scene during a "Midsummer Night's Eve" party was also a creation commissioned by the filmmakers and is partially CGI.

Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan, gazes out on the grounds of Saltburn, the rea-life Drayton House in England, in the movie "Saltburn." Saltburn Film

"Often when you see properties like this in films, you feel like you can’t touch or sit on things," production designer Suzie Davies told Elle Decor. "It feels prim and proper, and you are slightly in awe of the art, furniture, and textiles. We wanted this film to feel lived in and fully inhabited by our characters."

Can you go visit the real-life Saltburn?

It's a private home owned by a family, so it's not open to the public. The only potential way in is to hope the family has a college-age son and then hatch a plot to ingratiate yourself with him and score an invite over the holidays.

"You just can’t even believe the size of this house," Pike said. "And one family lives in it. They opened their doors and let us film in every room."

Since it's privately owned and not a building under the control of British historical authorities, Davies and filmmaker Emerald Fennell had a little more latitude in set design. The owners allowed them to make changes to the interior.

“In a National Trust or English heritage site, I wouldn’t be able to go near it!” Davies told Elle Decor.

Even though you can't film your own TikTok video dancing around the home, people have still made the trip to see the exterior and the grounds.

"#saltburn obsession continues with a visit to #draytonhouse in #Northamptonshire," one TikTok user captioned a video of the home's exterior from afar.

TikTok videos with the hashtag #draytonhouse have been viewed more than 6 million times.