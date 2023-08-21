This summer has been filled with historic blockbusters and must-see films. Now, movie lovers can experience their favorite flick again or catch one they missed with the return of National Cinema Day.

On Aug. 21, Regal announced in a press release that National Cinema Day is returning on Sunday, Aug. 27. On that day only, customers can get $4 movie tickets for showings at Regal theaters across the country.

Read on to learn more about the return of National Cinema Day and how you can snag some tickets.

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day, which launched last year, aims to encourage "guests of all ages to revisit the incomparable theatrical experience," according to the release.

People can purchase $4 movie tickets for any showings on Aug. 27, including shows in 4XD, IMAX, RPX (the Regal Premium Experience) and ScreenX.

Customers will also be able to purchase a $4 concession combo that includes a small popcorn and a small soft beverage.

Regal announced that they will be adding additional shows to the schedule on National Cinema Day, which includes earlier showtimes and midnight viewings (Saturday, Aug. 26, into Sunday, Aug. 27).

How to get tickets?

Tickets for National Cinema Day can be purchased in advanced on the Regal mobile app or REGmovies.com.

Regal Crown Club members who purchase tickets will earn an extra 4,000 in credits if they see a movie in IMAX on National Cinema Day.