Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Mark Hamill is bringing the force to the White House.

The “Star Wars” star, known for his role as Luke Skywalker, paid a visit to Washington, D.C. on May 3, one day before National Star Wars Day.

While at the podium during a press briefing, Hamill told reporters about his experience meeting President Joe Biden, revealing it was his first time in the Oval Office.

“I only expected to be there for like five minutes,” he said of their meeting. “He showed us all these photographs. He was really amazing to me.”

Hamill added, “I called him ‘Mr. President’ and he said, ‘You can call me Joe.’ And I said, ‘Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?’ And he liked that.”

Prior to questions from the press, Hamill showed off a pair of aviators he said were a gift from Biden, adding, “I love the merch.”

The actor then voiced his gratitude for being invited to the White House and called Biden the “most legislative successful president in my lifetime.”

“I want to say once again how grateful I am. It just shows you how one person can be so influential and so positive in our lives and, again, thank you so much,” he said, after shouting out the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the PACT Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

On May 4, Hamill tweeted a picture of himself and Biden with their arms around each other.

“May The Fourth Be The Day A Make-Believe Defender Of The Galaxy Met A Real-Life Defender Of Democracy,” he wrote.