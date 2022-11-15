Watch the hot trailer for the new 'Magic Mike' movie

Magic Mike's steamy dancing is back, but this time in London.

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," the third and seemingly final installment in the "Magic Mike" film franchise, on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Channing Tatum, 42, is once again hitting the big screen to reprise his role as stripper Mike Lane, starring alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, 56, who plays a wealthy socialite who gives him an offer of a lifetime.

According to a press release for the film, a poor business deal sends Lane to bartender gigs in Florida before he's met by Hayek Pinault's character, who questions him on his true desire to be a mixologist.

"I mean, it's not really what I do," Lane says of his bartending job in Miami.

"What is it that you really do?" she asks in response.

Lane is then pictured locking the door to a room that overlooks the beach, grabbing a chair and dancing with Hayek Pinault's character. After several sultry shots, Hayek Pinault's character proposes that Lane join her in London.

When asked during a call why he's in London, Lane explains that he's putting on a show at a famous theater. Lane seems to be tasked with choreographing passionate dances for a group of new artists, while also falling in love with Hayek Pinault's character because "no one's believed" in him like she does.

The musical comedy looks to also take some twists and turns, as the duo navigate putting on the performance amid backlash.

Tatum shared the trailer on Instagram, with the caption, "YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST. THIS IS MY LAST DANCE." He wrote that the movie was inspired by "Magic Mike Live," his real-life show in Las Vegas, adding that the cast "left it ALL on the floor."

On Hayek Pinault's post sharing the clip, she called the film "something to get the blood flowing," and reminded fans of the February release.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" hits theaters in North America on Feb. 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The upcoming movie had already been on fans' radars after Tatum and Hayek Pinault both posted a seductive photo on Instagram on Oct. 21. In the image, Hayek Pinault's character has her eyes shut while she sits in a chair and touches Lane's toned abs.

“All good things begin in Miami,” Tatum captioned the photo.

His co-star wrote on her page, “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance,” with a fire emoji.