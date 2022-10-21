Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share steamy ‘Magic Mike’ moment in pic from 3rd movie

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault are getting fans excited for the upcoming third and final "Magic Mike" movie, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

Both actors posted a steamy pic from the movie Oct. 21 on Instagram. The photo shows Hayek, 56, sitting in a chair with her eyes closed as Tatum, in character as stripper Mike Lane, stands in front of her holding up his shirt. Hayek Pinault's hand is placed on Tatum's impressively toned abs as Tatum's hand rests atop hers.

"All good things begin in Miami," Tatum, 42, captioned the shot. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend."

He added that the "Magic Mike Live" tour is "open now."

Hayek Pinault captioned the shot on her page, "A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance," adding a fire emoji.

Tatum announced in November 2021 that he and his on-screen pals in the “stripperverse” would swivel their hips one last time in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote at the time on Twitter, where he posted a pic of the first page of the “Last Dance” script.

Tatum said in a press release there were "no words" that could capture his excitement about the project. "The stripperverse will never be the same," he said then.

Tatum told People last February that he wanted the movie to be "the Super Bowl of stripping."

Channing Tatum in the original "Magic Mike" movie Alamy

“I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing," he explained.

Tatum also said he was excited that the movie featured a strong female lead character.

“I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to,” said Tatum. “I don’t want to say, (to have her) take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys’ experiences.

"These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention," he added.

Hayek Pinault, who joined the movie's cast after Thandiwe Newton dropped out, was more than up to the challenge, telling People in August, "Look, I’m not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two — 12. It was still hard work."

“It’s the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end,” Hayek Pinault said about her role. “How lucky am I?”

She added that fans should expect to be blown away by Tatum's moves this time around.

“If you thought he could dance (before), you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything," she gushed. "His dance skills — he just got better."

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance" officially hits theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.