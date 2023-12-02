Kate Winslet is once again making us fall for beloved "Titanic" couple Jack and Rose.

Recalling her time filming the 1997 blockbuster hit, the 48-year-old discussed her experience working closely with Leonardo DiCaprio in a new clip published by "Entertainment Tonight" Dec. 2.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she said.

Winslet, who played Rose, revealed that the two actors “clicked immediately, right away.”

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” Winslet said of the now 49-year-old. “And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did.”

Aside from their time working together on set, "The Holiday" actor gushed to the publication about DiCaprio's character and work ethic.

“He was then very, very smart, very, very curious. So he was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets,” Winslet said. “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

Twenty-seven years later, fans still can't get enough of Winslet and DiCaprio's friendship off camera.

In December 2021, the "Titanic" co-stars had a heartwarming reunion in Los Angeles after being physically separated from one another during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Winslet told The Guardian of seeing DiCaprio again. “I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries.

“Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

In that same interview, Winslet recalled their mutual launch into stardom, adding that she had turned 21 and DiCaprio, 22, while shooting. DiCaprio previously revealed that he was miserable during production, which Winslet wouldn't let him live down.

“I remember! I remember that he was!” she said. “It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it.

“I didn’t feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know," she added. "There is no way I would have let that slip!”

At the time, “Titanic” became the highest-grossing movie of all time before it was surpassed by 2009's “Avatar,” which was also directed by James Cameron.

The two also starred together as husband and wife in the 2008 movie “Revolutionary Road” — a film that garnered Winslet a Golden Globe in 2009 for best actress in a drama.