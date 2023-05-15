John Cena shares what he loves most about wife Shay Shariatzadeh in rare marriage comments

John Cena’s love affair with wife Shay Shariatzadeh will make you swoon.

The actor, who can be seen in the upcoming action flick “Fast X,” married Shariatzadeh in 2020, and the couple have remained somewhat under the radar.

“Some things are worth keeping to yourself,” he told Hoda Kotb when he stopped by TODAY on May 15.

The couple made their red carpet debut in 2019. Hoda asked what he loves most about Shariatzadeh.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh on the red carpet at the premiere of "Fast X" on May 12, 2023, in Rome. Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

“That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is,” he said.

The WWE icon and Shariatzadeh may be enjoying marital bliss, but expanding their family does not appear to be in their plans — at least right now.

“I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that,” Cena said in January 2022 on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to somebody, ‘Man, you know, you're pretty good with your hands. You'd be a great carpenter.’”

Work is definitely keeping Cena busy these days. Last year, he set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also has “Fast X” hitting theaters May 19 and one of the summer’s other most highly anticipated movies to come after that when “Barbie” comes out July 21.

Cena said “Fast X” was shooting across the street from “Barbie,” and he was asked about getting in that movie, noting he was trying to do so before he told star Margot Robbie he’d do “whatever” the team needed.

“It was a happy accident,” he told Hoda. “I think ‘Barbie’ and ‘Fast X’ share a lot of parallels. The cast list is amazing. The ‘Barbie’ cast list is amazing, and the ‘Fast X’ cast list is amazing. So with a lot of opportunity, it was a chance for them to maybe: ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?’”

“In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said I will pretty much do whatever you guys need because I really enjoy the movie, and they asked me if I wanted to be a mer-man and I said sure,” he added.

