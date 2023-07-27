IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Aniston shares her adorable nickname for Sandra Bullock in sweet birthday shoutout

Bullock turned 59, with Aniston sharing some cute photos of the Oscar-winning star.

/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Jennifer Aniston is wishing one of her friends a happy birthday.

Bullock turned 59 on July 26 and the “Friends” star wished her a happy birthday on her Instagram story July 26, with a series of photos and a video that clued fans into what she calls the “Speed” star.

“Happy Birthday Sand-a-La,” Aniston captioned a picture of Bullock drinking from a mug with a caricature of Aniston from her AppleTV+ series, “The Morning Show.”

Sandra Bullock, aka Sand-a-La, gets some love from Jennifer Aniston her birthday.
“WE LOVE YOU,” Aniston captioned another photo that featured her, Bullock and Courteney Cox, among others, along with another photo that said, “SO MUCH.”

Aniston also shared a video of Bullock baking with Sean Hayes, with Aniston asking questions off camera.

“What step are we at now, missy?” Aniston can be heard saying.

Jennifer Aniston (left) and Courteney Cox (right) spend some quality time with birthday girl Sandra Bullock (second from left).
The second part of Aniston's photo spread letting her know how she feels about Bullock (right).
“Don’t pick your nose and tell us how to cook,” Bullock jokes to another person in the kitchen.

Aniston, who is certainly no stranger to befriending huge stars, isn’t the only A-lister who wished Bullock well on her big day.

Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside Bullock in “The Proposal,” posted a clip on Instagram of them running into each other while naked in one of the more memorable scenes from the comedy.

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!” Reynolds wrote. “For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.