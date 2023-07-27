Jennifer Aniston is wishing one of her friends a happy birthday.

Bullock turned 59 on July 26 and the “Friends” star wished her a happy birthday on her Instagram story July 26, with a series of photos and a video that clued fans into what she calls the “Speed” star.

“Happy Birthday Sand-a-La,” Aniston captioned a picture of Bullock drinking from a mug with a caricature of Aniston from her AppleTV+ series, “The Morning Show.”

Sandra Bullock, aka Sand-a-La, gets some love from Jennifer Aniston her birthday. @jenniferaniston via Instagram

“WE LOVE YOU,” Aniston captioned another photo that featured her, Bullock and Courteney Cox, among others, along with another photo that said, “SO MUCH.”

Aniston also shared a video of Bullock baking with Sean Hayes, with Aniston asking questions off camera.

“What step are we at now, missy?” Aniston can be heard saying.

Jennifer Aniston (left) and Courteney Cox (right) spend some quality time with birthday girl Sandra Bullock (second from left). @jenniferaniston via Instagram

The second part of Aniston's photo spread letting her know how she feels about Bullock (right). @jenniferaniston via Instagram

“Don’t pick your nose and tell us how to cook,” Bullock jokes to another person in the kitchen.

Aniston, who is certainly no stranger to befriending huge stars, isn’t the only A-lister who wished Bullock well on her big day.

Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside Bullock in “The Proposal,” posted a clip on Instagram of them running into each other while naked in one of the more memorable scenes from the comedy.

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!” Reynolds wrote. “For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”