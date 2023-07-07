Kristen Bell posted an A-list group photo from Idaho that will blow your mind

Talk about one star-studded dinner.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard embarked on what appears to be a summer vacation with their daughters Lincoln and Delta. Along the way, they stopped in Idaho at South Fork Lodge where they casually joined an A-list group of Hollywood stars for a scenic meal.

“The Good Place” star shared a photo of the gathering in an Instagram slideshow on July 7.

Among the celebs seen smiling for the group photo are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and partner Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

@kristenanniebell via Instagram

Towards the back of the long dining table is Jimmy Fallon, CNN's Jake Tapper and his wife Jennifer Marie Brown, and writer Tim Curcio and wife Meaghan Curcio.

The list continues with actor Shiri Appleby, YouTuber Mark Rober and many more.

Bell also tagged Molly McNearney, who is married to Jimmy Kimmel. According to the Idaho State Journal, the late-night talk show host bought South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley in 2020 with his business partner, Oliver White.

People in the post’s comment section shared their thoughts on the group of celebs, with one person writing, “Holy crap thats a table of legends.”

“Going seat by seat at that dinner was just the gift that kept on giving lol,” another person added.

“I’m just imagining being in a small Idaho airport and seeing this hoard of A-listers arriving lmao,” one user commented, while another wrote, “There are so many famous people in that dinner photo.”

Bell’s slideshow also includes a sweet snap of Shepard giving her a kiss on the head, their daughter on a rock in a waterfall as well as the pair posing and giving peace signs with one of their daughters.

There’s also Shepard enjoying the scenic view and him holding one of his daughters.

Bell captioned the post, “Idaho, chapter 1,” meaning there might be more chapters to this family fun vacation.

Shepard, on his end, shared a more behind-the-scenes look at their time on the road. The comedian posted photos of him and his daughters cleaning their RV's windshield.

“The family that removes Big Brown’s bugs together stays together/rides for free,” he joked on the Instagram post.