Jenna shares what it was like seeing ‘Barbie’ with daughter Poppy: ‘I was weeping’

Jenna Bush Hager called the new “Barbie” movie “beautiful.”

While talking about the film with co-host Hoda Kotb on “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna" July 25, Jenna said the film lives up to its hype, “but in a different way than you think it’s going to.”

“I cried, and I know I’m an easy crier,” Jenna said, adding that she “cried multiple times. It’s beautiful.”

The TODAY host noted that she enjoyed the storyline, which talked about “what it means to be human, what it means to be a woman, what it means to be a mother, all of those things. And I was weeping,” she said. “I also have a bracelet that says, ‘Come on, Barbie, let’s go party,’ that my friend’s daughter made me.

Jenna explained that she saw the film with her youngest daughter, Poppy, 7, who wore a cute pair of “Barbie shorts” to the theater.

As for Jenna, she opted to wear a pink sweater after trying to “deck out” in Barbie attire. Her look ended up being the perfect outfit since the movie is “super visually compelling” in all things “pink.”

Jenna Bush Hager goes to see the new "Barbie" movie with her daughter Poppy. TODAY

“It was really fun,” she told Hoda. “You should go.”

While also thinking about the PG-13 rating of the movie, Jenna said that Hoda could also bring her 6-year-old daughter, Haley, with her to watch the film.

“There is a lot of talk about what is underneath the Barbie skirt. I’ve always wondered about that, but most of that goes over her head so it doesn’t matter,” Jenna said.

Since its July 21 debut, fans have been raving about the “Barbie” movie online.

One fan paid homage to director Greta Gerwig, who also directed “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” saying, “#Barbie is another masterpiece to her filmography that displays girl power & existentialism. The message this film holds is just beautiful.”

Another said, “#Barbie is a fantastic film. A very strong message about uniqueness, self love and acceptance. I was laughing the entire time and then I found myself moved by the incredibly powerful (yet subtle) real meaning of the movie. Greta Gerwig is a mastermind.”