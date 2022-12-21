Jamie Lee Curtis wishes late mom could see her 'legacy' as movie is ranked No. 1 of all time

Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling pretty proud of her late mother today.

The actor, 64, was touched to learn that Variety just named one of her mom Janet Leigh's most popular films as the No. 1 greatest movie of all time.

"Psycho," an Alfred Hitchcock horror film that was released in 1960, tops the publication's list of the 100 most influential movies, and it's in good company with other iconic titles like "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Godfather" taking home the second and third spots, respectively.

Curtis honored her late mother on Instagram after hearing the news and shared a photo of Variety's cover featuring the late actor.

“I woke up this morning missing my mother and wishing she could see the beautiful family that I have and that her two daughters are well and thriving and for her to enjoy this magical, creative year I’m having, after such a long time in the same industry she loved,” she wrote.

The 64-year-old went on to explain that she loves how movies have the power to influence multiple generations of viewers.

“The miracle of the movies is that they last forever, in perpetuity. How thrilling to see her legacy today through the loving portal of @variety as the number #1 movie of all time," Curtis continued.

Many of the actor's fans sent their congratulations in the comments section and one wrote, "You and your mother have brought so much joy and entertainment to so many, including me. Thank you."

Another commented, "She would be proud of the woman you have become."

Curtis knows a thing or two about the horror genre herself and is known for her cult favorite "Halloween" film series. Last year, the actor paid tribute to her late mother at the premiere of the latest edition of the series, titled "Halloween Kills."

Curtis dressed as Leigh's "Psycho" character Marion Crane for the event and donned a pale blue dress and blond wig.

"Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory!" she captioned the post.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Curtis revealed that she had another source of inspiration while getting dressed for the premiere.

“I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it’s a little more meta than that,” she said. “I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie ‘Hitchcock.’ So it’s meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh’s dress was because it was a black-and-white movie. But now because of the ‘Hitchcock’ movie, we know it was pale blue.”