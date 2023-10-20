Martin Scorsese's new epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" his theaters Oct. 20 — and TVs, not long after.

Scorsese has been vocal about cinema's changing standards, but has seem to embrace streaming platforms at the same time. "The Irishman," his last movie, went on Netflix. His most recent, "Killers of the Flower Moon," will go AppleTV+, not Netflix.

Both "The Irishman" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" are upwards of three hours — meaning you may be inclined to watch this at home. Here's how.

What is 'Killers of the Flower Moon' about?

The film depicts a period called the Reign of Terror for the Osage Nation, in which dozens of Osage were killed following the discovery of oil on their Oklahoma land.

Based on David Grann's book of the same name, the movie uses a narrow lens to tell a big story. Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio). moves to Fairfax, Oklahoma after serving in WWI looking for work from his powerful uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro). He meets and marries Mollie (Lily Gladstone), a wealthy Osage Nation member.

During their marriage, they watch as other Osage are mysteriously murdered with no legal action.

Where can I stream 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

Paramount Studios started as the sole distributor for the film, but eventually partnered with Apple Original Films.

Apple TV+ will be the exclusive streaming platform to watch the film at home or online.

When will 'Killers of the Flower Moon' be available to stream?

Ah, that's the question. No official release date has been announced. The AppleTV+ website says the movie is “coming at a later date.”

Will there be a DVD or Blu-ray release of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

No physical release of the film has been announced either, though it often takes a few months after a film's theatrical release.