The 20 best kid and family-friendly movies on Netflix right now

Screen time is a concern for most families — but watching family movies can be an effective way to bond. If you're looking for a way to spend more family time together, consider one of the kid-friendly movies streaming on Netflix.

And there are a lot. Below, we've listed 20 among the many, ranging from animated comedies to heart-warming and empowering dramas. They're entertaining enough to keep all members of the family entertained again ... and again ... and again.

'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (2022)

You love Gru. But do you know him? "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is the childhood origin story of the "Despicable Me" villain-turned-hero. With help from his loyal and adorable henchmen, the Minions, Gru tries to join supervillain group the Vicious 6 and instead finds himself on the run from them.

'A League of Their Own' (1992)

"A League of Their Own" is a heartwarming story about a real moment in U.S. history. During World War II, many of the players in the MLB deployed. A women's baseball league rose up in its place. Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell and more starred as players of the Peches, one of the teams in the league. Tom Hanks played their coach.

'Klaus' (2019)

This elevated, creative movie is perfect yearround, even if it's technically about Christmas. Postal academy failure Jesper gets stationed on a barren island in the Arctic, he meets Klaus, a mysterious and reclusive carpenter who lives in a cabin full of handmade toys. As Jesper works to meet his mail quota for the year, friendship begins to blossom between him and Klaus

'Pee-wee’s Big Holiday' (2016)

The late Paul Ruebens plays his most famous character in this movie. Pee-wee Herman is just an average man content with his life as a diner cook in his hometown of Fairville. When he meets hotshot actor Joe Manganiello, however, Joe convinces him to leave home for the first time and travel to New York City. Little does Pee-wee know that bizarre adventures await him on his way to the Big Apple.

'My Little Pony: A New Generation' (2021)

In this sequel to "My Little Pony: The Movie," earth pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) and her friends set out on a journey to reunite ponykind. Although most earth ponies live in fear of unicorns and pegasi, Sunny befriends a lost unicorn and travels with her to a city of pegasi to ask for their help in restoring magic to Equestria.

'Mr. Peabody and Sherman' (2014)

"Mr. Peabody and Sherman" features a dynamic duo made up of a dog, Mr. Peabody, and his adopted human son, Sherman. Mr. Peabody and Sherman regularly use a time machine to travel back into the past and study history, but one day, a mistake by Sherman rips a hole in the space-time continuum.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

"How to Train Your Dragon" follows the story of a Viking teen named Hiccup, who lives in a mythological world where Vikings dedicate themselves to slaying the dragons that attack their villages. Unable to bring himself to kill a rare Night Fury dragon that he injures, he befriends it instead.

'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' (2022)

The classic tale of Matilda, first brought to fame through Roald Dahl's 1988 novel, comes to life again in this 2022 musical film. Matilda, a young savant mistreated by her parents, develops telekinetic powers and, with the help of a kind-hearted teacher, takes a stand against her school's tyrannical headmistress.

'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

The latest installment of the Kung Fu Panda franchise follows Po, the series' namesake panda, as the student finally becomes the master. Po takes on the task of training his fellow pandas to defend the world from Kai, a spirit warrior yak intent on stealing the chi of every living and dead kung fu master.

Where the Tracks End (2023)

Ikal, a young boy, lives on a train traveling across Mexico due to his father's profession as a railroad builder. Through a teacher named Miss Georgina, Ikal gets the chance to attend school, which she teaches in an abandoned railcar. But when an inspector from the Department of Education comes with the mission of closing down rural schools, the place of belonging Ikal has found might be at risk.

'Wish Dragon' (2021)

In this twist on the classic tale of Aladdin, college student Din's greatest wish is to reconnect with his childhood best friend, Li Na. When he comes across a teapot with a magic dragon who offers him any three wishes his heart desires, Din finally has his chance.

'Trolls' (2016)

Singing, dancing, hugging: What's not to love about these adorable creatures? Trolls Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) team up on a quest to rescue their friends after their village gets invaded and taken captive by the Troll-eating Bergens.

'Surf's Up' (2007)

Teenage surfer penguin Cody has a dream to win the Big Z Memorial Surf Off, a surfing contest on Pen-Gu Island. But when he makes his way to the island and meets his surfing hero there by chance, Cody begins to see that there may be more to surfing — and life — than winning competitions.

'The Willoughbys' (2020)

The Willoughby kids want to become orphans on purpose — that's how selfish and out of touch their parents are. They embark on a road trip to find new ones. What results is a sweet story about unexpected chosen families.

'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' (2022)

There's a crocodile in the attic ... and he sings. Josh and his family make that revelation at the start of "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and all have different reactions. Josh, for one, is thrilled since he thinks it'll be an end to his loneliness in New York. His parents? Not so much. Shawn Mendes voices the croc.

'The Wiz' (1978)

A classic in and of itself, “The Wiz” reimagines the beloved Wizard of Oz fairytale against the backdrop of 1970s New York City. Diana Ross and Michael Jackson star in this musical film following Dorothy, a Harlem schoolteacher, as she is miraculously transported to the fantastical Land of Oz.

'Nanny McPhee' (2005)

In this comedic drama and fantasy film, Nanny McPhee (played by Emma Thompson in many prosthetics) is hired by a widower to look after his seven unruly children, who have driven away all prior nannies with their pranks. Nanny McPhee uses her magical powers to discipline the children, earn their respect, and even possibly keep the family together.

'A Man Called Otto' (2022)

"A Man Called Otto" is fit for families with older kids. Otto, a gruff old man played by Tom Hanks, just wants to be left alone. But when a bubbly pregnant mother, her husband, and their young daughters move into the house next door, he reluctantly finds himself getting roped into their lives, developing an unexpected friendship, and experiencing the power of community.

'Enola Holmes 2' (2022)

In this sequel to the original "Enola Holmes" movie, Enola, sister to Sherlock Holmes, endeavors to solve mysteries of her own. Though she struggles to get her detective agency off the ground, Enola is sought out by a match factory girl looking for help in finding her missing sister.

'Chicken Run' (2000)

"Chicken Run" follows a group of chickens hoping to flee their farm and its cruel owners. As the farm owners begin to build a chicken pie machine that will turn them into food, the chickens seek help from an American rooster named Rocky, who has the gumption needed for their great escape.