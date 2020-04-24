As families continue to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone's in need of some suggestions for children's movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon.

Whether your family is looking for new or classic movies out now on your streaming service of choice, picking a good fit for everyone in your household can be overwhelming. If you're looking for movie night ideas, we've rounded up 32 options for movies for children that adults will enjoy, too.

So pop some popcorn, snuggle down on your couch and get ready for some quality family time. From modern-day princess movies to recent films you may have missed in theaters, we've got you covered.

Netflix:

"Stuart Little" Alamy

"Stuart Little"

This classic kids' movie based on author E.B. White's book of the same name follows the crazy and silly adventures of a mouse adopted by a human family. In the years following its 1999 release, a short television series and a few sequels came out as well, making it a fun franchise to occupy your family's time.

"Despicable Me" Alamy

"Despicable Me"

The first film to bring us Gru and his minions, "Despicable Me" follows the story of a misunderstood villain whose life gets turned upside down when he adopts three orphan girls. This franchise boasts two more "Despicable Me" films, plus "Minions" and, coming in 2021, "The Rise of Gru."

"Malibu Rescue" Everett Collection

"Malibu Rescue"

Older kids and tweens will love this campy take on a summer junior rescue lifeguard team who keeps watch over the beaches of Malibu, California. Follow it up with "Malibu Rescue: The Series" for some added family TV nights.

"A Cinderella Story" Alamy

"A Cinderella Story"

This adorable, kid-friendly romantic comedy stars Hilary Duff, and tells a modern version of the story of Cinderella by spotlighting two online pen pals who plan to meet in person at a school dance.

"My Girl" Everett Collection

"My Girl"

This coming-of-age tale of 11-year-old Vada Sultenfuss is more suitable for older children, but tells a beautiful story of a young girl learning major life lessons as she approaches her teen years. Kids who are fans of the "Home Alone" franchise of films will enjoy seeing Macaulay Culkin act in a very different role.

"Richie Rich" Alamy

"Richie Rich"

Another family film from Macaulay Culkin's days as a child actor, "Richie Rich" is a modern adaptation of the 1960s comic. Richie Rich is the richest kid in the world, but learns that money isn't as important as having good friends.

"National Treasure" Everett Collection

"National Treasure"

This action-packed film about a third-generation treasure hunter will keep older kids entertained and on the edge of their seats. Parents will also like the touches of history added to the film that make it subtly educational. And, there are two more "National Treasure" films to watch if your family gets hooked.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Everett Collection

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

This animated take on the Marvel's Spider-Man character follows Miles Morales, a New York teen who was bitten by a radioactive spider. Morales meets Peter Parker and learns he has many other web-slinging counterparts in alternate dimensions.

Disney+:

"Frozen 2" Everett Collection

"Frozen 2"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Admit it, you love the adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and company. The sequel to the Disney hit "Frozen" is a great movie to watch when you're looking for something friendly for little kids and funny for older ones.

"Onward" Disney

"Onward"

If your family missed "Onward" in theaters, it's streaming now on Disney+. The heartwarming Pixar film follows two teenage brothers on a modern day quest to find the materials necessary to complete a magical spell that will allow them to meet their deceased father.

"Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" Everett Collection

"Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made"

Based on the book series by Stephan Pastis, this Disney+ original is sure to be a big hit with kids of all ages, especially fans of the books. Timmy Failure is an 11-year-old who lives with his mother and runs his own private detective agency. His best friend is an imaginary polar bear, and his adventures throughout the film will make kids laugh while teaching them it's OK to make mistakes.

"Stargirl" Everett Collection

"Stargirl"

This musical drama is based on the book of the same name, and walks kids through the power of self-expression and marching to the beat of their own drum through the story of the main character, Stargirl Caraway.

"Into the Woods" Alamy

"Into the Woods"

This film version of the classic musical is a great way to expose kids to theater and the world of musical arts. In addition to catching their attention with classic fairy tales like "Cinderella" and "Rapunzel," the songs from the musical will be ones your family sings for a long time.

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" Alamy

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids"

This classic '80s film is a great one to resurrect with your kids today. A group of siblings is accidentally shrunk to the size of ants in their back yard and their zany inventor father tries to find them. If your kids love it, check out the other films in the series.

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" Alamy

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day"

11-year-old Alexander and his family get into all sorts of crazy situations in this 2014 film based on the children's book. Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner play the parents in this film, so adults will enjoy seeing some of their favorite stars add to the comedy.

"Adventures in Babysitting" Alamy

"Adventures in Babysitting"

Disney's 2016 remake of the '80s classic film stars Sabrina Carpenter and Sophia Carson, two Disney Channel stars your kids most likely know and love. Similar to the original, rival babysitters join together in an adventure as they hunt for a child who has run away.

Amazon:

"Trolls World Tour" Dreamworks

"Trolls World Tour"

This follow-up to the hit movie "Trolls" is all about the tunes. Poppy and Branch go on an adventure to save the six different troll tribes, each of which is devoted to six different kinds of music.

"Dolittle" Universal Pictures

"Dolittle"

A modern take on "Dr. Dolittle," Robert Downey Jr. stars as the iconic doctor who can talk to animals. This film is big on adventure and cute talking animals, making it something that will entertain everyone in the house.

"The Call of the Wild" Everett Collection

"The Call of the Wild"

This 2020 adaptation of the classic novel was short-lived in theaters due to the pandemic, but can be rented for streaming at home. The story of a dog who is uprooted from his California home and ends up in the Alaskan wilderness will warm hearts and inspire adventures.

"Troop Zero" Amazon

"Troop Zero"

This Amazon Original movie focuses on a young girl who dreams of visiting outer space. To win a NASA contest, she forms a "Birdie Scouts" troop and makes lasting friendships and memories with her recruits.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Courtesy of Everett Collection

Video game lovers will adore this modern adaptation of the '80s children's book. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart and more hilarious actors get transported into a video game version of Jumanji and hilarity ensues. Check out the sequel, "Jumanji: The Next Level" for more.

"Ready Player One" Warner Brothers

"Ready Player One"

Based on the Ernest Cline novel by the same name, this film takes place in the future, where society depends on virtual reality simulations to escape the desolation of the real world. A teen finds clues to his favorite VR game that promise big things to the winner, and, of course, there's a villain out to take them for himself.

"Knives Out" Lionsgate

"Knives Out"

Suitable for tweens and older kids, this campy murder mystery film keeps viewers guessing right up until the end. Big stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Daniel Craig add to the fun. Be warned: Your kids may want to break out that old "Clue" board game afterward.

"Pitch Perfect" (C)Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Pitch Perfect"

While some of the content may make this musical comedy more suited for older tweens and teens, the musical performances and snarky comedy make for an entertaining movie night. And, if your family gets hooked, there are two more "Pitch Perfect" movies to sing along to.

Hulu:

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" Warner Brothers

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

If your family loved the first film in the Lego movie franchise, don't miss the sequel. Beloved characters like Emmet and and Batman return along with zany characters from the planet Duplo. Break out your own Lego bricks afterward for additional family fun.

"Charlotte's Web" Alamy

"Charlotte's Web"

You can't go wrong with a classic, the animated version of "Charlotte's Web" is just that. Follow the story of Fern, a young girl who falls in love with a pet pig named Wilbur. And try not to cry at the end when Charlotte the spider says goodbye.

"Abominable" Dreamworks

"Abominable"

An adventurous teenage girl from a strict family discovers a yeti living on the roof of her apartment building and bands together with her friends on a journey to save him from evil researchers and get him home to his family.

"Sherlock Gnomes" (C)Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Sherlock Gnomes"

A sequel to the 2011 film "Gnomeo and Juliet," this animated adventure features stars like Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt. When Gnomeo and Juliet's friends go missing, they enlist the help of the famous detective Sherlock Gnomes and go on an adventure to find them.

"Free Willy" (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Free Willy"

This classic '90s film about a boy's adventures with a young orca whale will warm your family's hearts. Don't forget about the other films in the "Free Willy" franchise if your kids enjoy the first.

"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase" Warner Brothers

"Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase"

Who knows, watching this 2019 film about child detective Nancy Drew may inspire your kids to read a few of the classic mystery novels during quarantine.

"Wonder" AP

"Wonder"

Julia Roberts stars in this heartwarming movie, based on R. J. Palacio's novel, about a young boy born with facial deformities who enters mainstream school for the first time and teaches everyone a lesson about compassion and acceptance.

"Spiderman"

"Spider-Man" (C)Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tobey Maguire's 2002 performance as "Spider-Man" is fantastic, and since it's nearly 20 years old, there's a chance your kids haven't been introduced yet.