Despite turning down a role in one of the “biggest movies of all time,” Dan Levy is still kenough.

The 40-year-old actor revealed in a new interview with People that he almost played one of the Kens in “Barbie.” But he had to turn the role down due to his schedule.

“Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to," he told the publication.

Levy raved about Golden Globe-nominated “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, telling the magazine that she had a “wonderfully bizarre” and “magical aesthetic idea” for the film.

“I would have loved to play in her world,” he said of Gerwig’s vision, adding that she is "one of the great, young auteurs of our time.”

The former “Schitt’s Creek” star said he might have some regrets looking back at the massive success of the film.

“Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes. It’s not like it isn’t like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day,” he said.

Levy recently made his own directorial film debut with the new Netflix dramedy, “Good Grief.”

“Good Grief” follows a new widow, played by Levy, grieving the loss of his husband while traveling with his friends to Paris.

Though he previously directed “Schitt’s Creek” with his legendary father, Eugene, the actor said he kept his family at a distance from this project.

“I kept him so far away,” Levy said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jan. 5, describing his dad’s involvement.

He added that his dad “knew nothing” about the film until the premiere and revealed that the flick caused both his parents to become emotional.

“My parents were very moved by the movie and were crying a lot,” he said. “And it was a wonderful thing.”