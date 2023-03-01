Jonathan Majors and the little cup he always carries have gotten far in life.

The 33-year-old actor currently stars in two blockbuster franchises, "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but he's been getting attention lately for his habit of carrying a small mug everywhere he goes.

Jonathan Majors (and his little cup) attend a "Creed III" screening in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 23. Carol Lee Rose / FilmMagic

The "Magazine Dreams" star recently spoke about the curious habit on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I've been doing it since I left my mother's house when I was around 18," Majors told Colbert, explaining that he has around four cups he alternates between.

Majors said his mom gave him a meaningful piece of advice growing up that has stayed with him as he's found success as an actor.

"She was so terrified of the circus that I've joined," he said, referring to Hollywood. "My mom's a pastor and she was very clear about safety. She would say, 'No drinking, no drugs, no sex,' every time I left the house."

"This has happened my entire life," he added. "But the drinking was a thing, and she'd always say, 'So baby, watch your cup. Watch your glass.' And I kept that in mind."

Majors at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico in August 2020. Mary Mathis / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The "Lovecraft Country" actor said carrying little mugs around reminds him of his mother's message.

"Now it means mind your cup," he explained. "You're a vessel. Nobody can fill you up. Nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself."

"And so holding onto this (cup) is a reminder that, even in this craziness that's happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. No one can big me up, as it were, or tear me down."

Majors said the cups he carries are a reminder of a lesson his mother gave him about his self-esteem. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

On a visit to TODAY last week, Majors spoke about his own experience as a father, saying his 9-year-old daughter doesn't really know what he does for a living — only that he works with Paul Rudd.

“All she understands is that I’m in a movie with Paul Rudd, with Ant-Man,” he said on TODAY.

“I’ve never seen my daughter starstruck,” Majors said. “She’s like, ‘Nice to see you, too,’ to Paul Rudd and I lost my mind. I was like ‘What did you say?’ Oh my god.”