Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and more nominees wowed on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. (Well, technically the champagne-colored carpet.)
Ahead of finding out if they won an Oscar award this year, the best leading and supporting actors arrived at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 for the 95th Academy Awards.
Michelle Yeoh, who has collected quite a few accolades so far this awards season, turned heads in a whimsical feathered white gown. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star will surely have an unforgettable night as sci-fi flick leads the way with 11 nominations.
Her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the evening in a stunning nude column dress that complemented her signature do.
Rihanna, who will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” for the first time at the awards ceremony, shut down the red carpet in a leather and sheer gown that highlighted her baby bump.
Butler, who is up for best actor for his leading role in "Elvis," showed off his best smolder while wearing a signature all-black tuxedo.
Meanwhile, stars like Florence Pugh and Danai Gurira ended award season with a bang in jaw-dropping dresses.
Check out all the celebrities who were in attendance at Hollywood's biggest award ceremony.
Rihanna
Melissa McCarthy
Elizabeth Banks
Pedro Pascal
Cate Blanchett
Lady Gaga
Michael B. Jordan
Deepika Padukone
Brian Tyree Henry
Andrew Garfield
Andrea Riseborough
Kate Hudson
Colin Farrell
Michelle Yeoh
Janelle Monae
Salma Hayek
Ke Huy Quan
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
Dwayne Johnson
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Jennifer Connelly
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Halle Berry
Paul Mescal
Idris Elba
Jessica Chastain
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Emily Blunt
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Samuel L. Jackson
Austin Butler
Florence Pugh
Danai Gurira
Cara Delevingne
Jonathan Majors
Riz Ahmed
Angela Bassett
Ana de Armas
Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley
Tems
Stephanie Hsu
Fan Bingbing
Lenny Kravitz
Eva Longoria
Ariana DeBose
Allison Williams
Sigourney Weaver
James Hong
Sandra Oh
Zoë Saldaña
Halle Bailey
Mindy Kaling
Elizabeth Olsen
Monica Barbaro
Hong Chau
Malala Yousafzai
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brendan Fraser
Marlee Matlin
Harvey Guillen
Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray
Sofia Carson
Ashley Graham
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.
Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telegu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.