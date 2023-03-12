Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and more nominees wowed on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. (Well, technically the champagne-colored carpet.)

Ahead of finding out if they won an Oscar award this year, the best leading and supporting actors arrived at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 for the 95th Academy Awards.

Michelle Yeoh, who has collected quite a few accolades so far this awards season, turned heads in a whimsical feathered white gown. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star will surely have an unforgettable night as sci-fi flick leads the way with 11 nominations.

Her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the evening in a stunning nude column dress that complemented her signature do.

Rihanna, who will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” for the first time at the awards ceremony, shut down the red carpet in a leather and sheer gown that highlighted her baby bump.

Butler, who is up for best actor for his leading role in "Elvis," showed off his best smolder while wearing a signature all-black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, stars like Florence Pugh and Danai Gurira ended award season with a bang in jaw-dropping dresses.

Check out all the celebrities who were in attendance at Hollywood's biggest award ceremony.

Rihanna

Rihanna Jordan Strauss / AP

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal Ashley Landis / AP

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Jordan Strauss / AP

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Jordan Strauss / AP

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Ashley Landis / AP

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Jordan Strauss / AP

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry Ashley Landis / AP

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield Caroline Brehman / EPA

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough Jordan Strauss / AP

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Jordan Strauss / AP

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz Farrell Jordan Strauss / AP

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Jordan Strauss / AP

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Jordan Strauss / AP

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan Jordan Strauss / AP

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and director and husband Thomas Kail Jordan Strauss / AP

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Jordan Strauss / AP

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Jordan Strauss / AP

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Jordan Strauss / AP

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Idris Elba

Idris Elba Jordan Strauss / AP

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Jordan Strauss / AP

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Jordan Strauss / AP

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Jordan Strauss / AP

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry Jordan Strauss / AP

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson Jordan Strauss / AP

Austin Butler

Austin Butler Jordan Strauss / AP

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Jordan Strauss / AP

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Jordan Strauss / AP

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed Jordan Strauss / AP

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Jordan Strauss / AP

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas Jordan Strauss / AP

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Tems

Tems Jordan Strauss / AP

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu Jordan Strauss / AP

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Jordan Strauss / AP

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Allison Williams

Allison Williams Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

James Hong

James Hong ANGELA WEISS / AFP - Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Zoë Saldaña

Zoë Saldaña Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Hong Chau

Hong Chau Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser. Ashley Landis / AP

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen Ashley Landis / AP

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur Jordan Strauss / AP

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Jordan Strauss / AP

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telegu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.