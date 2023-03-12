IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Best Looks, Fashion Highlights

We’re tracking the biggest arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards.

These nominees could make history at the 2023 Oscars

By Ariana Brockington

Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and more nominees wowed on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. (Well, technically the champagne-colored carpet.)

Ahead of finding out if they won an Oscar award this year, the best leading and supporting actors arrived at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12 for the 95th Academy Awards. 

Michelle Yeoh, who has collected quite a few accolades so far this awards season, turned heads in a whimsical feathered white gown. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star will surely have an unforgettable night as sci-fi flick leads the way with 11 nominations. 

Her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off the evening in a stunning nude column dress that complemented her signature do.

Rihanna, who will be performing her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” for the first time at the awards ceremony, shut down the red carpet in a leather and sheer gown that highlighted her baby bump. 

Butler, who is up for best actor for his leading role in "Elvis," showed off his best smolder while wearing a signature all-black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, stars like Florence Pugh and Danai Gurira ended award season with a bang in jaw-dropping dresses.

Check out all the celebrities who were in attendance at Hollywood's biggest award ceremony.

Rihanna

Rihanna
Rihanna Jordan Strauss / AP

Melissa McCarthy

Image: 95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Melissa McCarthyMike Coppola / Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Image: 95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth BanksArturo Holmes / Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Pedro PascalAshley Landis / AP

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Cate BlanchettJordan Strauss / AP

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Lady GagaJordan Strauss / AP

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Michael B. JordanAshley Landis / AP

Deepika Padukone

Camila Alves
Deepika PadukoneJordan Strauss / AP

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Brian Tyree HenryAshley Landis / AP

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield arrives for the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, CA.
Andrew GarfieldCaroline Brehman / EPA

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough
Andrea RiseboroughJordan Strauss / AP

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Jordan Strauss / AP

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell arrive at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz Farrell Jordan Strauss / AP

Michelle Yeoh

Image: 95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Michelle YeohMike Coppola / Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae
Janelle MonaeJordan Strauss / AP

Salma Hayek

Image:
Salma HayekJordan Strauss / AP

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Ke Huy QuanJordan Strauss / AP

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams and director and husband Thomas KailJordan Strauss / AP

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Dwayne JohnsonJordan Strauss / AP

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Image: 95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-DreyfusMike Coppola / Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer ConnellyAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole KidmanJordan Strauss / AP

Halle Berry

Halle Berry
Halle BerryJordan Strauss / AP

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA on March 12, 2023.
Paul MescalFrederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Idris Elba

Idris Elba arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Idris ElbaJordan Strauss / AP

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Jessica ChastainJordan Strauss / AP

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Jessica Chastain
Phoebe Waller-BridgeJordan Strauss / AP

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Emily BluntJordan Strauss / AP

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry
Miles Teller and wife Keleigh SperryJordan Strauss / AP

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Samuel L. Jackson Jordan Strauss / AP

Austin Butler

Austin Butler arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Austin ButlerJordan Strauss / AP

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Florence PughMike Coppola / Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira
Danai GuriraJordan Strauss / AP

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne
Cara DelevingneAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Jonathan MajorsJordan Strauss / AP

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Riz AhmedJordan Strauss / AP

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett
Angela BassettJordan Strauss / AP

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas
Ana de ArmasJordan Strauss / AP

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley
Andie MacDowell and Rainey QualleyArturo Holmes / Getty Images

Tems

Tems
TemsJordan Strauss / AP

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie HsuJordan Strauss / AP

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing
Fan BingbingAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Lenny KravitzJordan Strauss / AP

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria
Eva LongoriaAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBoseAllen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Allison Williams

Allison Williams
Allison WilliamsAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney WeaverAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

James Hong

James Hong arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
James HongANGELA WEISS / AFP - Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh
Sandra OhAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Zoë Saldaña

Zoe Saldana
Zoë SaldañaAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Halle BaileyMike Coppola / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling
Mindy KalingGilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro
Monica BarbaroAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Hong Chau

Hong Chau
Hong ChauAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai
Malala YousafzaiFrederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee CurtisArturo Holmes / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Image: Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser.Ashley Landis / AP

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin
Marlee MatlinAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen
Harvey GuillenAshley Landis / AP

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Deanne Bray, left, and Troy Kotsur
Deanne Bray and Troy KotsurJordan Strauss / AP

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson
Sofia CarsonAngela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham
Ashley GrahamJordan Strauss / AP

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time, the 2023 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms. 

Leading the list of nominees include “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The list of performers and presenters includes Rihanna, following her Super Bowl halftime show, and the viral Telegu-language hit “Naatu Naatu.” Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.

Ariana Brockington

Ariana Brockington is a digital reporter for TODAY based in Los Angeles. She is a Northwestern University graduate who reports on entertainment news, pop culture and more.