Bob Marley is finally getting his story told in a new biopic produced by his family.

The heralded Jamaican reggae star is the namesake of new film "Bob Marley: One Love," out in theaters Feb. 14. Producers include his widow, Rita Marley, and two of his kids, Ziggy Marley and Cedella Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton star.

After appearing on TODAY Wednesday, Feb. 14, Ziggy Marley, Lynch and Ben-Adir tell TODAY.com what it was like to bring Bob Marley's life story to the big screen.

Ziggy Marley says his father's life and legacy was all about "being a good human (and) being, really, someone who is of service to others."

"Not a selfish person — (he's) a good example for all of us as human beings going into sacrifice for the betterment of the community and the people," he added.

Keep reading to learn more about Bob Marley and the true story behind the film.

Who are Bob Marley’s parents?

Norval Marley and Cedella Booker had Robert Nesta Marley in 1945. The film briefly mentions them in select scenes, but does not go in depth about how they met.

In the scenes, an adult Bob Marley, portrayed by Ben-Adir, grapples with never really knowing his dad, who did not claim him, and having a mom who lived in the U.S. when he was in Jamaica.

Ben-Adir says he listened to the singer's discography to help him with his character development.

"Every week, I'd change an album. I was shifting between all of the music as we were filming. And the last song I really studied was 'So Jah S'eh' in Jamaica and I think that song has really stayed with me."

The song, which highlights Marley's Rastafarian religion, is a song about unity, hope and the need for social justice.

"Not one of my seeds shall sit on the sidewalk and beg bread," the lyrics say. "And verily, verily, I'm saying unto thee, ignite oneself and love humanity."

Who are Bob Marley’s children?

The "One Love" singer had 11 children.

Bob Marley had his three oldest children, Cedella Marley, Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley, with his widow, Rita Marley, in 1967, 1968 and 1972, respectively. Bob Marley also adopted two of her kids, Sharon Marley, whom Rita Marley had in 1964 before marrying the singer, and Stephanie Marley, born in 1974. Rita Marley's sixth child, Serita Stewart, was born in 1985, after Marley’s death.

Bob Marley also had Rohan Marley in 1972 with Janet Hunt, Karen Marley the next year with Janet Bowen and Julian Marley in 1975 with Lucy Pounder. In 1976, Ky-Mani Marley was born to the singer and Anita Belnavis, a table tennis champion in Jamaica. Two years later, in 1978, Damian Marley was born to Cindy Breakspeare, a jazz musician and model who was crowned Miss World in 1976. Lastly, Bob Marley had Makeda Jahnesta in 1981 with Yvette Crichton.

How did Bob Marley die?

Marley died of malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, found when getting treatment for a foot injury sustained during a game of soccer. He was diagnosed in 1977 and died four years later at the age of 36.

One year before his diagnosis, the singer survived an assassination attempt, in which his wife was shot in the head. Rita Marley also survived the shooting.

Although there's still debate over who shot Bob Marley and his wife, the the documentary about the shooting, "Who Shot The Sheriff? A Bob Marley Story," says that it was politically motivated.

Where is Bob Marley buried?

Marley is buried at a mausoleum in his honor in Nile Mile, Jamaica, his birth place. Fans may visit and tour the burial grounds.

"I don't have to go there to visit my dad," Ziggy Marley said.

"Anywhere I go, I can visit my dad spiritually," he added. "We're spiritual people, so we live in that world. We'll visit him or he visits me every now and again."

How did Bob Marley's wife, Rita Marley, die?

Rita Marley currently lives in Miami. The couple married in 1966.

After Marley's death in 1981, she converted their home in Kingston to the Bob Marley Museum in 1987 and founded the Bob Marley Foundation in 1986. She continues his work of loving people through these initiatives.

Lynch, who portrays Rita Marley in the film, met her on a few occasions and says her presence has a "kind of effect."

"Going in just with my knowledge I had already about her as one of Jamaican heritage, I had an abundance of respect and love for her from afar," Lynch says. "It was wonderful."

"She was open and giving and loving, and just has such a generous spirit that it felt like anything that I needed was going to be provided just energetically," she continues. "And I really appreciate her opening her doors for me because she didn't have to. So to do that on multiple occasions felt like an honor."