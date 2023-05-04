See how Billie Lourd honored mom Carrie Fisher with her Walk of Fame dress

Billie Lourd kept her mom close during the late Carrie Fisher's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on “Star Wars” day, May 4.

The actor accepted the honor on her mom's behalf, wearing a dress with Princess Leia on full display.

Designed by Rodarte, the sleeveless look featured a black sequin top with Fisher’s iconic “Star Wars” character in her space buns and white dress.

Billie Lourd with R2-D2 and C-3PO. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

“My mom died six and a half years ago, and ever since I have fallen deeply in love with Leia and the entire ‘Star Wars’ universe,” Lourd said during her emotional speech. “I’ve gone from little girl unwilling to even watch ‘Star Wars’ to obsessive ‘Star Wars’ fan.

“If you haven’t noticed, I’m literally wearing a Princess Leia dress,” she continued, showing off the look. “I sobbed when I watched ‘The Mandalorian,’ I have a lightsaber lamp in my living room, X-Wing tiles in my bathroom, and I buy every single piece of Leia merch I ‘leia’ my eyes on.”

Lourd also paid tribute to her mom with her nail art. A tiny Princess Leia was painted on one of her nails.

The actor also honored her mom with her nail art. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Fisher, who died at the age of 60 in 2016 after suffering a heart attack, famously portrayed Leia Organa in the original “Star Wars” trilogy (1977–1983).

She would go on to reprise her iconic role in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as 2017’s “The Last Jedi.” She appeared in 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” through unreleased footage from the first film.

There were many “Star Wars” references throughout the ceremony, including R2-D2 and C-3P0 posing for pics with Lourd, as well as stormtroopers.

Lourd’s “space uncle” Mark Hamill, who co-starred with Fisher in the galactic films as Luke Skywalker, also spoke during the event. Fisher’s star is located near Hamill and Harrison Ford’s.

The pair posing together next to Carrie Fisher's star. David Livingston / Getty Images

“People’s love for Leila didn’t die with my mom,” Lourd said in her speech. “It continues to get passed on from generation to generation. Just like my mom passed it on to me, and I am now passing it on to my children, and hopefully they will pass it on to theirs.”

Lourd, however, reminded people, “Playing the iconic Princess Leia would be more than enough on its own. But my mom isn’t just Princess Leia. She is Carrie Fisher.”

She called her an incredible actor and a “closeted quadruple threat.” “She could sing and she could dance, she could act and she was an absolutely beyond brilliant writer,” Lourd said.

Lourd’s speech comes after she issued a statement after her mom’s siblings revealed that they were not invited to the ceremony. The “Scream Queens” actor confirmed they were excluded, noting she doesn’t have a relationship with her family members.