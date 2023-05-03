Carrie Fisher’s sister says Billie Lourd has excluded her mom’s siblings from Walk of Fame ceremony

Carrie Fisher will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, but it seems the late "Star Wars" actor's three siblings won't be at the ceremony.

Stage and screen star Joely Fisher revealed in a May 3 Instagram message post that she and her siblings, actor Tricia Lee Fisher and director and producer Todd Fisher, had been deliberately excluded from the event by Carrie Fisher's only child, actor Billie Lourd, 30, whom she shared with ex-husband Bryan Lourd.

"In response to all of you asking whether or not we will be part of the celebration….Strangely we won’t be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored," Joely Fisher, 55, wrote next to several images of the three sisters.

The former “Ellen” star continued, “For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career. This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for.

“The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking,” she wrote. “We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently."

Joely Fisher went on to say that she and her siblings weren’t interested in attending the event for a “photo op.” Rather, they hoped to be “celebrating the permanency of Carrie’s legacy in this industry” as she joins the Walk of Fame alongside her legendary parents, singer and actor Eddie Fisher and "Singing in the Rain" star Debbie Reynolds.

Carrie Fisher, left, with brother Todd Fisher and their mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

The former “‘Til Death” star concluded her message by thanking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for “honoring our sister.”

“May the Fourth Be with you,” she wrote, acknowledging that the ceremony honoring her late sister would take place on Star Wars Day.

Later on May 3, Billie Lourd issued a statement responding to her late mother's siblings.

“I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister. I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond,” Lourd wrote in a statement given to TODAY.com. “The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

She added that following her mother's death at the age of 60 in 2016, late actor’s “brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject.”

Carrie Fisher’s legendary mom, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day after her.

Carrie and her brother, Todd Fisher, were the only two children of Eddie Fisher and his first wife, Debbie Reynolds. Eddie Fisher later married actor and singer Connie Stevens, with whom he welcomed Joely Fisher and Tricia Lee Fisher.

In April, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez revealed that Carrie Fisher would be receiving a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” Martinez said in a statement.

Fisher’s star will be located near the legendary El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, "just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!" said Martinez.