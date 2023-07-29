Warning: This story contains spoilers for "Barbie."

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” had fans crying and laughing until the very last line of the film.

According to Gerwig, who wrote and directed the box office hit that raked in $155 million opening weekend at the North American box office, that last hilarious line has several layers of significance.

At the end of the movie, Margot Robbie — who portrays "stereotypical" Barbie — makes the decision to trade an eternity in Barbie Land for a human life in the real world.

The last scene captures Robbie dressed in business casual attire as she is dropped off in front of an office building by America Ferrera’s character, Gloria, for what seems to be a job interview.

However, when Robbie reaches the reception area, she proudly declares, “I’m here to see my gynecologist.”

Gerwig told USA Today in an interview published July 22 that with “Barbie,” it was important for her “that everything operated on at least two levels.”

The director noted that while she wanted the line to serve as a "mic drop kind of joke" to end the film, she also found it to be "very emotional."

“When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn’t even describe," she explained. "It felt like everything had to be hidden."

She added, "And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy.”

“I was like — if I can give girls that feeling of, ‘Barbie does it, too’ — that’s both funny and emotional," Gerwig continued. "There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart.”

In the week since “Barbie” premiered, fans — many clad in head-to-toe pink or Barbie-themed costumes — have celebrated Gerwig’s storytelling and the movie’s stars for their performances.

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager was among the fans praising the film, sharing on-air that she “cried multiple times” during the movie, which she saw with her 7-year-old daughter, Poppy.

Jenna shared her love of the movie’s storyline, which discussed “what it means to be human, what it means to be a woman, what it means to be a mother, all of those things,” she said.

"I was weeping," she added.

In addition to the overarching message of the film, fans on social media have been open about how they have resonated with one scene in particular, during which Ferrera's character delivers an emotional monologue.

Ferrera’s big moment comes after Robbie's Barbie expresses that she feels like she will never be good enough. In the sprawling speech, her character explores the many contradictions of womanhood, including the dueling expectations of women when it comes to how they should look and behave.

“There’s no woman in my life who those words aren’t true for,” Ferrera told the Los Angeles Times about her monologue. “Not a single one. And when we hear the truth, it hits in a certain way, and you can’t unhear it, right?”