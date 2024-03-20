Fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” may not want to hear what Anne Hathaway has to say about a sequel.

The actor starred as aspiring journalist Andy Sachs in the hit 2006 movie alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Over the years, many viewers have quoted and debated (yes, Nate is the villain) the film, and asked for more.

However, Hathaway told E! News that she’d rather “make something else” with her former co-stars.

“I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen,” she said. “But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there’s a future for that.”

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt in 2006's "Devil Wears Prada." Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Hathaway, Streep and Blunt recently reunited at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they presented the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Streep, who portrayed tough-as-nails fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, stepped out and joked that she forgot her glasses and the envelope. Blunt then walked out with Streep's envelope in tow while Hathaway had her glasses before they hilariously exchanged quotes from the film.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said, with Streep replying, “I don’t think I’m anything like...”

“No, no,” Hathaway interrupted, quoting Streep’s character. “That wasn’t a question.”

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway onstage during the SAG Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Hathaway, however, told E! News that she “would love” to work with Streep, Blunt and “The Devil Wears Prada” director David Frankel again. And while a follow-up book to author Lauren Weisberger’s novel does exist, “Revenge Wears Prada,” Hathaway feels that the original film stands on its own. A third book in the franchise, “When Life Gives You Lululemons,” was published in 2018.

“The truth of the matter is — with any film — all we can do is make it,” the Oscar winner said. “The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it’s the love that everybody pours to it.”

She said that fans “don’t need to worry about a sequel,” adding, “Let’s just keep the thing that we all agree with love.”

Hathaway previously revealed that she was the ninth choice to embody Andy Sachs in the film.

“I will give you some tea, I was the ninth choice for ‘Devil Wears Prada,’” she said during an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “But I got it! Hang in there, never give up.”

Last year, Hathaway and Blunt reminisced on their time on the rom-com when they had a mini-reunion for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

“We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did,” Blunt said during their conversation. “It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”