Anne Hathaway settles a ‘Devil Wears Prada’ debate: Was Nate the villain?

Anne Hathaway is finally weighing on whether thinks Nate was the true villain in her iconic 2006 movie, "The Devil Wears Prada."

On a segment of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen on Oct. 24, two fans asked Hathaway, "Do you agree with fans that Nate was the true villain of 'The Devil Wears Prada?'"

Although Cohen immediately replied, "Yes, he was!" Hathaway took a bit more time to think through her answer before replying.

In the movie, Hathaway plays Northwestern School of Journalism grad Andy Sachs, who simultaneously has to navigate her career in media and her relationship with her boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier). In the end, Andy faces a choice of her career or her relationship — and she chooses the former.

Anne Hathaway as Andy and Adrian Grenier as Nate in "The Devil Wears Prada." Alamy Stock Photo

In the decade since the movie's release, fans have changed their perspective on the movie's antagonist. Maybe it wasn't Andy's demanding boss, Miranda Priestly (played unforgettably by Meryl Streep). Maybe it was Nate, who held Andy back from her future in journalism.

Ultimately, Hathaway responded that she thinks Nate gets too much flack. He was a brat, Hathaway said — but he wasn't villain.

"He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s, and I hopefully grew out of it," Hathaway said. "I think that that’s what we all do. And I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually."

Hathaway's comments follow a moment last month at New York Fashion Week, where fans speculated that her outfit deliberately echoed the fashion of her character Andy in "The Devil Wears Prada."The outfit — consisting of a black turtleneck with a crocodile jacket and high ponytail with bangs — was not intentionally supposed to be reminiscent of the movie, Hathaway said on TODAY.

"It was by accident,” she explained. "I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit. This was the other outfit that came and then, my hairstylist was so lovely and I’d never worked with him before. He said, ‘Oh, I know what to do.’ And he threw my hair up in a ponytail. And I looked in the mirror and I thought, 'Oh, that’s funny. I wonder if anybody will notice.'"

And they definitely did.

