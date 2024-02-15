Miles Teller shared some new behind-the-scenes pictures from the Super Bowl on X, including a big group picture featuring Taylor Swift.

Swift smiled ear to ear at the front of the group photo, which appeared to be taken after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

The “Lavender Haze” singer was joined by plenty of fellow partiers in the Super Bowl suite, including her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mom and brother, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce, as well as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Ray, and many others.

Teller shared a few other candid pics in his Feb. 14 X post, including photos featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jason Kelce in his eye-catching Super Bowl overalls.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star also shared a photo of a bottle of what appeared to be a custom-made hangover remedy labeled “Miles’ Superbowl Recovery Juice.”

Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, have been friends with Swift for years.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller attended the Golden Globes tother on Jan. 7. Francis Specker / CBS via Getty Images

Both Tellers starred in the 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” and they have been spotted attending Swift’s concerts and hanging out with the singer and her friends.

Keleigh Teller also attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Swift in January, and shared an Instagram photo of herself arm-in-arm with the singer.

Teller shared her own behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the Super Bowl suite, as well as an after party at Wynn Las Vegas.

"INSANITY, what a night😂😂😂 Lana and I recovered. CONGRATS,” she captioned a Feb. 13 Instagram post. “Best day with my Chiefs fam. One for the books.”