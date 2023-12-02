Michelle Pfeiffer reveals black eye from pickleball

Pickleball came for its latest victim, Michelle Pfeiffer, this week.

On Dec. 1, the “The Witches of Eastwick” actor shared a post on Instagram revealing that she sustained a black eye while playing the sport. The post featured three selfies of the 65-year-old actor, one of which highlighted the shiner on her eyelid.

“WARNING... Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!!” the actor wrote in her caption, which included a caution sign and a laughing emoji.

Pfeiffer’s younger sister, Dedee Pfeiffer, commented on the post with strong arm emojis and wrote, “But she kept on playing...”

“Life is sweetened with risk!” Pfeiffer replied.

The actor’s other pals kept up with the commentary, with her former “Married to the Mob” co-star Alec Baldwin replying, “Damn... Can’t sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems.”

“Oh, dear!! Eye am wishing you a speedy recovery,” Selma Blair joked.

Julianne Moore also replied to the post, writing, “That’s why I don’t play.”

Savannah Guthrie sustained a pickleball injury in 2022

Pfeiffer isn't the only one around here who got hurt on the pickleball court. In August 2022, Savannah Guthrie shared she had been injured in a rather odd way while playing the sport.

Savannah used a bottle of rosé to treat her pickleball injury. TODAY

“Have you ever seen anybody who’s hit their own head with a pickleball racquet? Well, now you have,” Savannah said during a TODAY segment which showed a picture of her injury on screen. “That was me.”

“Isn’t that horrendous?” she continued. “That lump, and let me tell you what I did was just put a nice bottle of Hampton Water Rosé right on it, and that really brought the swelling right down.”

The "astonishing lump" Savannah Guthrie sustained while playing pickleball. TODAY

Speaking to TODAY.com, Savannah said, “The embarrassment hurt more than the injury.”

“My opponent hit the pickleball right toward me, and when I tried to hit it back, I whipped the racquet up toward my own forehead with such force I whacked myself on the head. The lump appeared immediately and (was) humongous. It was an astonishing lump!”