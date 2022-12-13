Michelle Obama said it was "sweet" that a woman called former President Barack Obama "fine" in a now-viral moment from a campaign event he did in October.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Dec. 12, the former first lady said she'd heard about the woman's remark, but had not seen the clip until Kimmel played it on his show. The clip has racked up 8 million views on Twitter.

"He came home, that’s the first thing he said. I was like, 'How’d it go?'" Michelle Obama recalled. "(He said), ‘Somebody said I was fine.'"

"I was like, 'Oh really, that’s so sweet,'" she continued, as the late-night crowd erupted into laughter.

(Skip to 9:40 to see Michelle Obama's comments)

The former president was campaigning in Detroit, Michigan, for Democratic candidates on the midterm ballot on Oct. 29 when he joked that being on the trail "feels a little harder than it used to."

"Not just because I’m older and grayer," he said, when a woman in the audience behind him belted out that the 61-year-old was "still fine than a mother---."

Barack Obama in 2008 before he won his first presidential bid. Amy Peterson / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The former president laughed, turned around to look at the woman and then asked her to repeated it.

“She said I was still fine,” Obama told the crowd, to cheering and applause. “I’m not going to tell Michelle you said that — although Michelle does agree. She knows.”

During their interview Monday, Kimmel asked Michelle Obama if her husband knows men have complimented her in the same way.

"He doesn't need to know all my business," she joked.