Meghan Markle's college best friend voices support in passionate post amid royal drama

A close college friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking out on her behalf amid the ongoing turmoil in the royal family.

Producer and author Lindsay Jill Roth posted a vote of confidence for her friend in a passionate Instagram caption on Thursday.

"Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones," she wrote, in part. "I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues."

In the week leading up to Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with the duke and duchess, there has been no shortage of headlines between the California and London-based Windsors.

In a 30-second promotional clip for the segment released on Wednesday, Meghan accused the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.

The 39-year-old told Winfrey she couldn't stay "silent."

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan says in the clip.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Royal family members are informally known as “The Firm.”

In her post on Thursday, Roth backed up her friend, adding that Meghan is an "altruistic, magnanimous friend."

"She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She’s more than just a cover story," Roth wrote. "⁣⁣She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still - without a doubt - this very same woman today."

A Tuesday article in the British newspaper The Times of London accused the duchess of bullying staff in 2018 while living at Kensington Palace with Harry. The story quoted unnamed palace sources.

The report cites a 2018 email from the couple's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf. The email was allegedly sent to a senior royal official saying he was "very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs of the household in the past year."

The email also allegedly said that "the duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights."

NBC News has not seen the email to verify it.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told NBC News in a statement on Tuesday night that the newspaper report is part of a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."

In response, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying there would be an investigation into the claims made in the report.