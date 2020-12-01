Meghan King is opening up about the good parts of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf at the same time that she's announcing their breakup.

On her blog and Instagram page, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 36, confirmed that she and Schauf had ended their relationship. The couple first met through a mutual friend in March, People reported.

"They say all good things must end but I don’t believe that," King wrote on her website. "After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian. We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then... well, we grew apart."

"I think people come into our lives for a reason and Christian was no exception," she continued. "With him my soul reawakened my dormant adventurous spirit and I remembered what it felt like to love myself and be loved."

"I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are…" she shared, adding that she wishes Schauf "an abundance of love and happiness" and that she plans to "put on (her) big girl pants" and take some time to "reflect" and "mourn."

"Tomorrow the sun will rise again," she concluded. "So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I’m just getting started."

On Instagram, the mother of three wrote that she was "(closing) the door" on her relationship with Schauf as she was "quite literally opening the door to our new family home."

"(God/Spirit/The Universe has a way of doing funny things like that.) Our relationship deserves to be honored even as it ends," she added.

King went Instagram official with Schauf in late May, posting a selfie of the two of them wearing matching plaid shirts. "I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter," she wrote at the time.

She announced her new relationship about seven months after her ex, former pro baseballer Jim Edmonds, filed to divorce her, as E! reported in October 2019. Around the same time, King broke her silence on her husband's cheating scandal, calling his behavior "inappropriate, immature, and downright odd."

In June, Edmonds shared his own thoughts about their marriage in an Instagram post, where he also opened up about his girlfriend, Kortnie O'Connor.

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship," he wrote. "The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life."

Edmonds and King share three kids together, daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.